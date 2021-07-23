No Comments

6 GM Models Will Gain New Super Cruise Features for 2022

Super Cruise in action

Photo: Cadillac

Super Cruise is the first hands-free driver-assistance technology, and it initially launched on select Cadillac models in 2017. Now, General Motors is going to add new Super Cruise features to six vehicles for the 2022 model year.

What do these new Super Cruise features include?

Photo: Chevrolet

With the enhanced Super Cruise technology, you will now be able to drive hands-free while towing a trailer or boat. The technology can now also change lanes automatically. If it determines that changing lanes is ideal, it can initial the maneuver while using a turn signal.

The third major change is that you can view Super Cruise compatible roads on the in-vehicle navigation system as long as you also have the Google Maps app. This means you can more easily compare route options and choose the one with opportunities for hands-free driving.

Which vehicles are getting the enhancements?

The 2022 GMC Hummer EV

Photo: GMC

GM is offering the improved technology for the 2022 Cadillac CT4, Cadillac CT5, Cadillac Escalade, Chevrolet Silverado 1500, GMC Sierra 1500, and GMC Hummer EV. The automaker was able to enhance Super Cruise through its vehicle intelligence platform. Select 2021 GM models can also receive over-the-air updates through the digital platform in order to gain the technology’s latest features.

By 2023, GM plans to offer Super Cruise for 22 models, including the new GMC Hummer EV SUV and Cadillac Lyriq. The 2022 Chevrolet Bolt EUV and 2022 Cadillac XT6 already come with versions of Super Cruise, but they are not getting the newest updates.

If you have a 2021 GM vehicle, check to see if you are receiving the Super Cruise enhancements through over-the-air updates. If you don’t currently own a vehicle with the hands-free tech and would like to, you’ll soon have plenty of Super Cruise-equipped models to choose from.