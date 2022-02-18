No Comments

6 Kia Vehicles Make Car and Driver 2022 Editors’ Choice List

2022 Kia Carnival

Photo: Kia

Every year, the editors at Car and Driver assess hundreds of vehicles across many segments. The team reviewed nearly 400 models from 37 segments this year, and six Kia vehicles were named Car and Driver 2022 Editors’ Choice award winners.

“We are honored to be recognized by Car and Driver for the quality and craftsmanship across our world-class lineup,” said Steven Center, COO and EVP at Kia America. “The fact that our six winning models span numerous vehicle segments is a true testament to Kia’s pursuit of building vehicles for every type of driver.”

The Rio, K5, Carnival, Sorento, Soul, and Telluride were all recognized by Car and Driver as the best of their respective categories:

Subcompact Car: Kia Rio

Kia Rio Family Sedan: Kia K5

Kia K5 Subcompact SUV: Kia Soul

Kia Soul Minivan: Kia Carnival

Kia Carnival Mid-Size SUV: Kia Sorento

Kia Sorento Mid-Size SUV: Kia Telluride

The editors at Car and Driver praised the Soul for its iconic exterior styling and roomy cabin while the K5 was recognized for its popular features at an affordable price. Speaking of value, the editors appreciated the Rio’s upscale feel at its low price. The new Carnival was lauded for its handsome styling and refined powertrain while the Sorento’s new overall design was the highlight for the C/D editors. Of course, the Telluride was given high marks for its amenity-packed and comfortable interior.

These accolades arrive not long after the Telluride was named to the Car and Driver 10Best list for 2022, among other awards. With this many vehicles making the list, it seems that Kia is well on its way to continue building up its reputation for offering appealing, value-based vehicles.