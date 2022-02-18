6 Kia Vehicles Make Car and Driver 2022 Editors’ Choice List
Every year, the editors at Car and Driver assess hundreds of vehicles across many segments. The team reviewed nearly 400 models from 37 segments this year, and six Kia vehicles were named Car and Driver 2022 Editors’ Choice award winners.
“We are honored to be recognized by Car and Driver for the quality and craftsmanship across our world-class lineup,” said Steven Center, COO and EVP at Kia America. “The fact that our six winning models span numerous vehicle segments is a true testament to Kia’s pursuit of building vehicles for every type of driver.”
The Rio, K5, Carnival, Sorento, Soul, and Telluride were all recognized by Car and Driver as the best of their respective categories:
- Subcompact Car: Kia Rio
- Family Sedan: Kia K5
- Subcompact SUV: Kia Soul
- Minivan: Kia Carnival
- Mid-Size SUV: Kia Sorento
- Mid-Size SUV: Kia Telluride
The editors at Car and Driver praised the Soul for its iconic exterior styling and roomy cabin while the K5 was recognized for its popular features at an affordable price. Speaking of value, the editors appreciated the Rio’s upscale feel at its low price. The new Carnival was lauded for its handsome styling and refined powertrain while the Sorento’s new overall design was the highlight for the C/D editors. Of course, the Telluride was given high marks for its amenity-packed and comfortable interior.
These accolades arrive not long after the Telluride was named to the Car and Driver 10Best list for 2022, among other awards. With this many vehicles making the list, it seems that Kia is well on its way to continue building up its reputation for offering appealing, value-based vehicles.
Morgan has lived all over the USA and in Europe. Now residing just outside of Philly, Morgan often spends time at local sporting events, testing the limits of her caffeine tolerance levels, and playing board games with their wife. See more articles by Morgan.