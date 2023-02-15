No Comments

7 Coolest Features on the 2023 Chevrolet Colorado

Photo: Chevrolet

The all-new 2023 Chevrolet Colorado improves upon its predecessor with a wealth of new features. From enhanced performance to additional tech tools, here’s a look at the Colorado’s finest features.

Updated infotainment

The latest Colorado comes equipped with a standard 11.3-inch-diagonal color infotainment system. In addition to featuring the largest infotainment system in its class, the 2023 Colorado also boasts segment-first available Google Built-In functionality for access to Google Maps, Google Play, and Google Assistant.

Trail Boss trim level

For the first time ever, the Colorado will offer the adventure-oriented Trail Boss trim level. It stands apart from the crowd with its 2-inch lifted suspension and extra-wide stance, designed to provide more ground clearance than other Colorado models.

More power and capability

The all-new 2023 Chevy Colorado comes standard with a 2.7-liter Turbo engine, a mill also featured in the Silverado 1500. The Colorado’s base-level engine churns out 237 horsepower and 259 lb-ft of torque, while the Turbo Plus model delivers 310 horsepower and 390 lb-ft of torque, along with the model’s maximum towing capacity of 7,700 pounds. The range-topping Turbo High-Output model maxes out at 310 horsepower and 430 lb-ft of torque.

Stay aware of your surroundings

The all-new Colorado features 10 camera views — more than any other models in its class. On top of that, it boasts a segment-first underbody camera, offered on the Z71 and ZR2 trim levels.

Off-road functionality

The latest Colorado generation offers more adventure-ready features than its predecessor, such as the new Off-Road Performance Display, which displays real-time statistics for altitude, GPS navigation data, roll, pitch, tire pressure, wheel slip, transfer case status, and g-force. Plus, the Colorado’s drive mode selector features five settings, including Off-Road Mode for dynamic performance on unpaved surfaces, Terrain Mode for low-speed rock crawling, and Baja Mode for desert running.

More trailering tech

The Colorado now comes standard with Hitch Guidance to help you line up your truck and trailer. The model also gained Hitch View and the Trailering App, both of which were previously exclusive to the Silverado line of trucks. Hitch View provides a close-up look at the hitch so you can more easily align it with your trailer’s coupler. The Trailering App is also designed to take some of the hassle out of trailering with on-road assistance features and hazard alerts.

Tailgate storage system

One unique feature you’ll find on the 2023 Colorado is the segment-first StowFlex Tailgate. This lockable storage compartment is accessible when the tailgate is folded down. The storage bin contained within the tailgate is watertight and has a drain, so you can load it up with ice and use it as a cooler. There’s also a ruler molded into the tailgate’s plastic, a feature that’s sure to come in handy if you find yourself short of a tape measure on the jobsite.

