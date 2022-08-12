No Comments

8 of the Coolest Features on the Silverado ZR2

The Silverado ZR2 is new for 2022

Photo: Chevrolet

The new Silverado ZR2 brings race-tested accessories and engineering to the masses. Here’s what sets it apart from other off-road-oriented Silverado models.

Dampers for a smooth ride

The ZR2 features the Silverado’s first-ever Multimatic DSSV spool-valve dampers, designed to provide a smooth ride on rough terrain. These dampers boast three separate spool valves, designed to control damping, alongside a trio of connected chambers for fluid flow.

Unique springs

Those Multimatic dampers work in tandem with custom springs to provide more maximum front and rear suspension travel than other Silverado models, including the Trail Boss.

Optimized geometry

Up front, the Silverado ZR2 boasts a distinctive high-approach steel front bumper, designed for off-road performance and durability. Its cut design enables better ground clearance and an 31-degree approach angle — a significant improvement over other Silverado models.

One-pedal rock crawling

Thanks to its enhanced two-speed transfer case, the Silverado ZR2 boasts Terrain Mode, complete with a one-pedal rock crawling feature.

Better cooling The Silverado ZR2 has traded its bowtie emblem for what Chevy calls a “flow tie,” designed to improve airflow for better cooling.

Designed for durability

You’ll find a lot of minor tweaks on the ZR2 that enhance its off-road durability. It sports a repositioned exhaust system that better protects it from damage. Plus, it’s armored with a unique skid plate package and rides on custom 33-inch off-road MT tires.

Plenty of power

Under the hood, the Silverado ZR2 boasts a 6.2-liter V8 dynamo that channels 420 horsepower through a 10-speed automatic transmission. Thanks to this mill, the ZR2 can tow up to 8,900 pounds and haul a maximum of 1,440 pounds.

Distinct styling

The ZR2 sets itself apart from the crowd with a few distinctive features, like a unique grille with integrated lighting, a black hood insert, and custom wheel moldings.

