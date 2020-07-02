No Comments

All-New Nissan JUKE Turbo Arrives in Hong Kong

Photo: Nissan

Nissan recently released the all-new JUKE Turbo for the Hong Kong market. This upscale spin on the stylish, sporty crossover offers more advanced tech features, tons of customization options, and a fresh, fun aesthetic. Here’s what’s new on the Nissan JUKE Turbo.

Bold new features

Photo: Nissan

The JUKE Turbo sports a sophisticated new look that includes new Y-shaped signature styling on its trademark round LED headlights. On top of that, it has a more muscular silhouette, a sleek, modern floating roof, and an aggressively sculpted side panel for a little more eye-catching flair.

In addition to its new look, the JUKE turbo boasts more for cargo and passengers alike. Its cargo room has grown by 20 percent, and its cabin boasts upscale features including an 8-inch touch screen and available Alcantara or leather upholstery. It also comes equipped with smartphone connectivity and a wealth of Nissan Intelligent Mobility driver-assist technologies, including Intelligent Ride Control, Lane Departure Warning, and Intelligent Emergency Braking with pedestrian and cyclist detection.

The new JUKE Turbo boasts a 1.0-liter three-cylinder gas-powered turbocharged engine that channels 132 lb-ft of torque through a seven-speed automatic transmission. It also offers three switchable driving modes — Standard, ECO, and Sport.

“The all-new Nissan JUKE Turbo delivers strong individual character with its daring design and high level of personalization,” stated Ray Cheung, General Sales Manager of a Nissan Hong Kong dealership. He further praised the mode’s efficient new turbo engine, cutting-edge safety tech, and personalization options.

A plethora of personalization options

Photo: Nissan

Nissan Juke Turbo drivers will be able to express themselves with a stunning amount of customization options. This sporty crossover offers 16 two-tone paint combos, along with selectable inserts for the bumpers and side skirt. On the inside, the Juke Turbo offers three color schemes for the dashboard, seats, door panels, and armrest. Enigma Black boasts black Alcantara and leather trim, while the Light Gray option offers an eye-catching combo of grey syntech leather and contrasting black fabric. And if you’re feeling bold, go with Energy Orange. It sports black leather with striking orange details for a sporty, bold design.

Currently, it’s unknown if the North American market will receive the JUKE Turbo. But for the latest Nissan news, stay tuned to The News Wheel.