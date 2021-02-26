No Comments

Automated Lane Change Omitted from Chevy Bolt EUV Super Cruise

The Bolt EV’s bigger sibling, the Bolt EUV, is on the way

Photo: Chevrolet

There’s plenty of excitement surrounding the launch of the new 2022 Chevy Bolt EUV. This entirely electric crossover is set to be a game changer for General Motors, and will also come with their advanced Super Cruise system. The semi-autonomous driver-assistance feature recently made a splash by being included with the new Cadillac CT4, CT5, and Escalade, and will make its way into the 2022 Silverado 1500, as well. However, the Bolt EUV’s Super Cruise will not include the system’s Automated Lane Change feature.

Dropping the automated lane change feature

GM’s Super Cruise feature allows drivers to let their vehicle drive for them on nearly 200,000 miles of compatible highways across the United States. In newer Super Cruise-enabled vehicles, the Automated Lane Change feature adds an extra layer to the system. Drivers can now use their turn-signal lever to prompt their vehicle into searching for an opening in a neighboring lane. Once the opening is found, Super Cruise guides the vehicle safely into lane without input from the driver.

Unfortunately, this advanced feature of Super Cruise will be omitted from the upcoming Bolt EUV. While this may seem like an odd choice, it all comes down to the mechanics involved. The new Bolt EUV uses a modified version of the older GM Global A platform, which has been used for more than 30 years for numerous GM vehicles. Despite updates that make it a better platform for EVs, the Global A still isn’t advanced enough to properly handle Automated Lane Change.

In order for this feature to be installed on future Bolt EUV models, they’ll need to be constructed with the newer Vehicle Intelligent Platform, or VIP. This platform is currently being used for newer Cadillacs. As GM’s EV lineup expands, the use of this platform will allow more autonomous technology to be developed.