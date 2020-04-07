No Comments

Autotrader Declares 2020 Nissan Sentra One of the Best New Cars of the Year

Photo: Nissan

The all-new 2020 Nissan Sentra just earned the title of “Best New Car of the Year,” courtesy of Autotrader. The respected publication praises the Sentra for its impressive value, driving dynamics, and tech options. On top of that, its myriad of safety features and fresh new look gave it a leg up on the competition.

Find a Sentra That Suits You: Shop for a 2020 Nissan Sentra

Smart and stylish

Photo: Nissan

It’s easy to see why the 2020 Sentra earned a spot on Autotrader’s shortlist. The latest model represents a breakthrough in the nameplate’s history. Now in its eighth generation, the Sentra boasts a fresh new look from the inside out.

Its exterior design is notably sleeker, with a wider, lower stance and a sharp floating roof. On the inside, it doesn’t skimp on premium materials. In addition to its standard cloth seats, you can choose between cloth seats with sporty orange contrast stitching or luxurious leather. Even its driving dynamics have improved, thanks to a new platform and engine.

“With a sleek and sporty design outside, premium materials inside and the most standard safety features in its class, Sentra offers a great value in the compact sedan class,” commented Scott Shirley, Nissan vice president of CMM and Marketing.

But the new Sentra has more than just good looks — it’s smart, too. With standard Nissan Safety Shield 360, every Sentra comes equipped with automatic emergency braking with pedestrian detection, high beam assist, rear automatic braking, lane departure warning, blind-spot warning, and rear cross-traffic alert.

Reap Some Rewards: The Nissan One-to-One Rewards Program

Powerful performance

Photo: Nissan

Nissan upgraded every facet of the Sentra’s driving experience. Thanks to its new 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine, the 2020 Sentra offers more power and efficiency than its predecessor. Plus, it provides a refined ride with its new independent rear suspension, McPherson strut front suspension, and stability-enhancing Nissan Intelligent Trace Control technology.

With so many new and improved features, it’s no surprise that Autotrader heaped praise on the Sentra. Brian Moody, Autotrader’s executive editor, praised the exceptional value that the Sentra provides, saying that its many features help it stand out among the competition. If you’d like to experience the new Sentra, it’s currently available at Nissan dealerships.