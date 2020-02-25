No Comments

Basketball Fans Tested Their Skills at the Kia NBA All-Star Arcade

2021 Kia Seltos

Photo: Kia

After the death of Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna, the NBA and basketball fans worldwide felt an immeasurable amount of heartache. But nothing lifts spirits more than a celebration of the game’s greatest. That’s what NBA All-Star Weekend is all about, and this year, Kia provided fans with an exciting opportunity to test their skills at the Kia NBA All-Star Arcade.

All-Star SUV: Have you met the award-winning Kia Telluride?

At the Aon Grand Ballroom at Chicago’s Navy Pier from Feb. 14-16, fans took advantage of Kia’s interactive “Give It Everything”-themed arcade. The experience put fans in the shoes of an NBA hopeful as they completed tasks to advance to the next stage of their basketball career. From 24-second free-throw contests to one-on-one games, Kia provided the virtual backdrop for all the fun. As fans made shots, sounds would blare from the speakers as the screen showed points being added and levels being passed.

“NBA All-Star is a great opportunity for Kia to show our love for the game and for the fans who give it everything in terms of supporting and following their favorite teams and players,” said Russell Wager, director of marketing operations at Kia Motors America. “This is Kia’s 13th season in partnership with the NBA and we want to reward and thank our fans by providing them with a fun and interactive experience at the league’s signature event.”

This is for the breathless pause. For the heart-thumping pace. And for the roaring crowds. This is for the fans. #GiveItEverything #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/Y5kZLkmeHc — Kia Motors America (@Kia) February 20, 2020

As fans enjoyed the setup, NBA stars Domantas Sabonis, Devonté Graham, and Tyler Herro showed up to play, sign autographs, and pose for photos. Also ready for a photo-op was the all-new 2021 Kia Seltos SUV, which was on display at Chicago’s United Center. Rounding out the weekend was a change to the Kia NBA All-Star Game MVP Award. Before being awarded to Kevin Durant this year, the trophy was permanently renamed the Kobe Bryant MVP Award to honor the late basketball legend.

Give It Everything: Learn more about the innovative tech inside the 2020 Kia Soul