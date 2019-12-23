No Comments

Best Organizational Accessories for Your GMC Acadia

If one of your New Year’s goals is to keep your Acadia’s cabin cleaner and more organized you’re in luck. Keep your belongings secure while maximizing legroom on your family’s travels with these six GM accessories.

Cargo organizer

This two-compartment cargo organizer is a simple way to keep groceries, library books, or smaller items secure during transit. It comes with straps so you can quickly install it by attaching it to the tie-down rings in the cargo area. And its collapsible design allows you to fold it away and under a seat when not in use.

Horizontal cargo net

Hold smaller items steady in the cargo area with this horizontal cargo net. It comes with four hooks and straps to fasten it to the cargo-area tie downs, so it takes just a minute to install.

Vertical cargo net

This vertical cargo net will keep your camping or sporting gear secure and easily-accessible near the rear of the trunk so you can quickly retrieve it. It also comes with two cord loops and carabiners so you can spend more time using it than attaching it to the cargo area.

Ski carrier

Enhance your winter adventures with this roof-mounted ski carrier by Thule. It can hold up to four snowboards or six pairs of skis. It also has soft rubber arms to protect your gear from scratches as you transport it, and oversized buttons so you can load or unload while keeping your gloves on for warmth.

Luggage carrier

Free up cargo-area space when you stow excess items in this roof-mounted luggage carrier by Thule. It has 17 cubic feet of storage room to house a wide number of belongings, from extra jackets to surplus camping gear.

Cargo area shade

Shield personal items from passersby and harmful UV rays with this nifty cargo area shade. Bonus: it’s made of rugged vinyl, so it’s easy to clean and will last you for many years to come.

