Bev Goodman Named Ford of Canada CEO
Ford Motor Company of Canada on Monday announced Bev Goodman as its new president and CEO, effective immediately. Goodman has spent nearly 25 years with Ford of Canada, most recently serving as director of Marketing Communications.
Her appointment as CEO comes at a moment where Ford is in the midst of a massive product rollout. It also follows the recent signing of a three-year labor agreement with Unifor, making Ford the first automaker the first automaker to build EVs in Canada.
“I look forward to embracing new ways to serve our customers across the country as we introduce iconic vehicles such as the Mustang Mach-E, Bronco, and F-150 hybrid,” said Goodman. “We’ll focus on delivering the benefits of electrification and connectivity to consumers, including plans for the CA$1.8-billion transformation of our Oakville Assembly Complex to a battery electric vehicle manufacturing facility and continuing to grow our advanced connectivity and innovation centers.”
Ford President of the Americas and International Markets Group Kumar Galhotra said he believes Goodman is well-equipped for the challenges ahead. He cites her experience working with dealership partners as well as her understanding of customers’ needs and trends as making her the ideal candidate for the job.
Goodman second female CEO in Canadian auto industry
Goodman began her career with Ford of Canada as a financial analyst intern in 1996. Over the past 25 years she’s served in several key roles including director of sales. She was appointed director of Marketing Communications in June 2019.
Goodman becomes the second female CEO in the history of the Canadian auto industry. Mercedes-Benz Canada named Eva Wiese CEO in November, making her the first woman to lead an automaker in Canada.
Dean Stoneley moves into new truck role
With a successor in place, the outgoing CEO of Ford of Canada, Dean Stonely, takes on a new role. Stoneley is now the general manager over North American trucks, a new position of immediate significance. Galhotra said that Stoneley brings the expertise that helped him keep Ford as Canada’s top brand to “the critical role of maintaining Ford’s dominance in the North American truck market.”
Stonely was named CEO of Ford Canada in January 2019.
