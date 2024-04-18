No Comments

Buick Shares Details on Updated 2024 Envision

Photo: Buick

Last year, Buick announced that the Envision compact SUV would be thoroughly refreshed for 2024 — and now we can see exactly what that update will look like. Reflecting Buick’s new design language and aligning with the brand’s other SUV models, the Envision showcases fresh styling elements both inside and out, along with simplified trim-level options and an array of upgraded safety and connectivity technologies.

The 2024 Envision lineup will include three trim levels: Preferred, Sport Touring, and Avenir. Although it’s the entry-level model, Preferred still comes with a long list of standard equipment. Sport Touring comes with additional features and darker, more athletic styling. The premium Avenir trim incorporates exclusive design elements, luxurious materials and amenities, and high-end technologies.

Photo: Buick

Buick Envision design updates

The exterior of the 2024 Envision incorporates a redesigned grille and front fascia with the brand’s new tri-shield emblem, and the LED headlamps and taillamps show off a new wing-shaped look. The Sport Touring trim adds a gloss-black mesh grille and 20-inch Carbon Flash Metallic wheels, while Avenir gets 20-inch Pearl nickel wheels, a chrome-accented grille, and an exclusive Calypso Blue Metallic paint option.

Inside, the Envision receives redesigned seats in both rows, a new center console, and updated cabin materials. Available color schemes include Garnet/Ebony and Cool Gray/Slate Blue, and a leather-wrapped steering wheel comes standard.

Photo: Buick

New tech features

The 2024 Envision’s most prominent highlight is its new 30-inch ultrawide screen. Integrated as a single customizable display, it provides access to features like Google built-in, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, in-vehicle Wi-Fi, and OnStar connected services. Bose premium audio and a head-up display come standard as well.

The Envision also comes equipped with a long list of updated safety and driver-assist technologies. Standard features include Intersection Automatic Emergency Braking, Front Pedestrian and Bicyclist Braking, Blind Zone Steering Assist, Rear Cross Traffic Braking, a Safety Alert Seat, and an HD Surround Vision camera system.

Photo: Buick

Performance and power

All 2024 Envision models now come standard with active twin-clutch AWD for enhanced traction and control. Other than this upgrade, most of the SUV’s performance features stay the same as the previous model year. A 228-horsepower turbo engine can be found under the hood, and a nine-speed automatic transmission, five-link front and rear suspension, and QuietTuning noise-canceling tech are included as well.

According to Buick, the 2024 Envision will arrive at dealerships sometime this summer. For more details about the Envision and other models in the Buick lineup, stay tuned to The News Wheel.