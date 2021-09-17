No Comments

Cadillac CT5 Tops Its Segment in 2021 APEAL Study

Photo: Cadillac

According to the J.D. Power 2021 APEAL Study, the Cadillac CT5 connects with owners’ emotions more effectively than any other vehicle in its segment. It’s the second recent J.D. Power award for the CT5, which also won a 2021 Initial Quality Study award last month.

Each year, J.D. Power surveys over 100,000 new vehicle owners as part of its U.S. Automotive Performance, Execution, and Layout (APEAL) Study. The goal: finding out which brands and models create the best emotional connection with vehicle owners.

As part of the survey, owners are asked about their feelings on 37 different aspects of their vehicle, from its powertrain and driving dynamics to its safety and infotainment systems to its comfort, ease of use, and styling. J.D. Power uses the results to create APEAL scores for each participating brand and rank the top models in 23 segments.

The CT5’s strong APEAL

The Cadillac CT5 was crowned as the study’s top Midsize Premium Car, and it essentially had the segment to itself. The second-place Lexus ES was the only CT5 competitor to achieve an above-average APEAL score.

The CT5 combines strong performance, advanced tech, and distinguished styling to elicit an emotional response from drivers. It’s available with either a 2.0-liter turbo engine or a 3.0-liter twin-turbo V6, both of which pair with a 10-speed automatic transmission for smooth, enjoyable driving. Higher trims deliver an even more exciting experience thanks to features like Magnetic Ride Control, a performance suspension, and Brembo front brakes.

Photo: Cadillac

Tech is equally important for the CT5, which features a 10-inch touch screen, personalized infotainment profiles, and an available Bose Performance Series sound system. Other cutting-edge CT5 features include a Rear Camera Mirror, Automatic Parking Assist, and, later this year, hands-free Super Cruise driving technology.

Both inside and out, the CT5 is styled to provide a pleasurable and sophisticated driving experience. The exterior features sleek lines, large wheels, and handsome accents. The interior offers available lumbar-massage front seats with heating and ventilation, premium materials like leather and carbon fiber, and a driver-centric cabin layout.

