Cadillac Lyriq EV Crossover Will Release in Early 2022

The Lyriq EV will release nine months ahead of schedule

Photo: Cadillac

General Motors is continuing to move toward the all-electric future that is currently the main goal of the auto industry. As part of GM’s EV-focused plans, Cadillac is poised to bring green tech to the world of luxury. In a recent statement, GM announced that the production of Cadillac’s Lyriq line of high-class EVs will be accelerated. Instead of a late-2022 release window, the new Cadillac Lyriq EV crossover is now expected to release in the first quarter of 2022.

The rush to produce the Cadillac Lyriq EV crossover

General Motors recently made headlines by announcing its ambitious EV plans for the next few years. The company has invested a mind-boggling $27 billion for the development of new electric and autonomous vehicles. This number far exceeds the amount of money being invested in traditional gas engines. “Climate change is real, and we want to be part of the solution by putting everyone in an electric vehicle,” said Mary Barra, the CEO of GM. “We are transitioning to an all-electric portfolio from a position of strength and we’re focused on growth. We can accelerate our EV plans because we are rapidly building a competitive advantage in batteries, software, vehicle integration, manufacturing and customer experience.”

As part of this massive push, the work being done on future EV releases has been accelerated beyond industry expectations. The Cadillac Lyriq EV crossover was previously set to release near the end of 2022 for the 2023 model year. Surprisingly, that date has now been shifted to a full nine months earlier. This schedule change was cited as being made possible by advances in the tech used to make EVs. According to GM’s press release, you can thank the “modular and highly flexible qualities of the Ultium system, along with engineering advances in battery technology, use of virtual development tools and lessons learned during the Hummer EV development process” for speeding up the Lyriq EV’s street date.

Thanks to the ever-evolving technology behind electric-vehicle development, GM’s confidence is only growing. The upcoming Cadillac Lyriq EV crossover is just one of 30 new EVs planned to launch between now and the end of 2025.