Camaro and Spark Are Sole GM Cars with Manual Transmissions

The 2020 Chevy Camaro

Photo: Chevrolet

In recent years, there’s been a decrease in the number of vehicles that are available with manual transmission. If you’re one of the many drivers that oppose this trend, there are just two GM vehicles available with manual transmissions for the 2020 model year: the Chevrolet Camaro and Spark.

2020 Chevrolet Camaro

The 2020 Chevy Camaro LT1

Photo: Chevrolet

The six-speed manual transmission in the Camaro adds to the excitement of each drive. It pairs with a 2.0-liter Turbo four-cylinder to deliver 275 horsepower and 295 lb-ft of torque. However, for added thrills, you can upgrade to one of three available engines, including the 6.2-liter Supercharged V8, which achieves 650 horsepower and 650 lb-ft of torque.

Depending on which trim you choose, the manual transmission comes with Active Rev Matching, which makes for smoother drives by automatically matching the engine speed to the wheel speed when you downshift. There’s also a 10-speed paddle-shift automatic transmission available if you’re not a fan of manual transmissions.

2020 Chevrolet Spark

The 2020 Chevy Spark

Photo: General Motors

While the Camaro comes with a manual transmission to give you more control on the drive, the Spark offers a manual transmission so that it can be a more affordable option. The Spark lets you pick between a five-speed manual transmission and a Continuous Variable Transmission to mate with a 1.4-liter ECOTEC four-cylinder engine.

When equipped with the manual transmission, the Spark has a starting price as low as $14,395. However, no matter which transmission you choose, the compact SUV can help you save money over time by getting an EPA-estimated 38 mpg on the highway.

Although there are significantly fewer vehicles available with manual transmissions nowadays, the 2020 Chevrolet Camaro and Spark are still two great options that can make for enjoyable drives. Both vehicles will continue to offer manual transmissions for the 2021 model year and hopefully for several years down the line.