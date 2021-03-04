Canadian Ford Dealers Excited for New CEO Bev Goodman
March is Women’s History Month, but Bev Goodman made history a whole month earlier. Goodman in February became the second woman in the history of Ford Motor Company of Canada to become CEO. Ford dealers are excited about the company’s newest leader — not just because she’s made history, but because Bev Goodman has a deep history in the Canadian auto industry.
Automotive News Canada took the pulse of several dealership principals throughout Canada and found a strong current of excitement about Goodman’s appointment. She replaced former CEO Dean Stoneley on Feb. 1, and dealership reps expressed confidence that she’ll pick up capably in terms of making sure Ford of Canada “is getting their fair share.”
Goodman has spent entire Ford career in Canada
One thing that gives Canadian Ford dealers confidence in Bev Goodman is her upbringing and career. She’s a native of Montreal and has spent the entirety of her 25-year career with Ford in Canada. Stoneley, on the other hand, had relocated eight times in his career prior to becoming CEO of Ford of Canada in 2019.
The man from whom Stoneley took the CEO role — current director of Ford North American Fleet, Lease, and Remarketing Operations Mark Buzzell — held roles in the United States, Caribbean, and Central America throughout his career. Dianne Craig, Ford of Canada’s first female CEO and current president of the International Markets Group, is a native of the United States.
Goodman’s Canada-centric career should have her uniquely attuned to customer and dealer needs. She takes on the job at a key turning point for the company. Not only is Ford dealing with the continued effects and fallout of COVID-19, but it’s also preparing to transform its Oakville Assembly Complex into an electric vehicle manufacturing facility.
“I look forward to embracing new ways to serve our customers across the country as we introduce iconic vehicles such as the Mustang Mach-E, Bronco, and F-150 hybrid,” Goodman said after her appointment in February.
