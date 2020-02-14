No Comments

Cars You Didn’t Know Were in “Mad Max: Fury Road”

When you watch a film like Back to the Future or Joker, it’s pretty easy to identify the iconic cars on screen. That becomes slightly more difficult with a film like Mad Max: Fury Road, where most of the vehicles are either completely covered in rusted metal spikes or kit-bashed from multiple models. Still, thanks largely to the internet wizards at the IMCDB, we have a pretty good idea of what we’re looking at.

Keep your Cadillac good as new, even in a wasteland: Top-notch service

Iconic, but almost unrecognizable

With the exception of Furiosa’s war rig — and maybe the Doof Warrior’s amp-wall-truck — there’s no more visually arresting vehicle in Fury Road than Immortan Joe’s chariot, the Gigahorse. If you can look past the insanely large engine and massive wheels, you’ll notice some familiar shapes. That’s because the cabin is actually two Cadillac Coupe de Ville’s stacked on top of each other.

Watch closely, and you’ll wonder how you didn’t see it before.

Lightly modified

If you can see through the dusty cacophony of the film’s many chase scenes, there are some instantly recognizable models. The one that gets the most screen time is the 1934 Chevrolet Five Window Coupe driven by Nux. You may recognize it from the beginning, where its hood ornament was an understandably disgruntled Tom Hardy. During the following action sequences, you might catch a glimpse of a lifted Cadillac Fleetwood Eldorado with a roof-mounted machine gun.

How they used to look:

All Australian, all the time

Given that the film takes place in a post-apocalyptic Australia and came from the mind of an Australian director, it stands to reason that there’s ample representation for GM’s Australian Chevrolet brand, Holden. The majority of the vehicles are driven by war boys during frenetic action, so they can be difficult to identify. Even so, there is a consensus that the Holden Monaro (also known as the Chevrolet Lumina SS) makes an appearance, as does a Holden Special EK (sold elsewhere under the Chevrolet Special Vehicles umbrella).

How they used to look:

While it’s wildly impressive that people could pinpoint this many vehicles in Fury Road, there are still dozens more to discover. Any excuse to watch the film again is fine by me.

It’s not a supercharged war machine: But the 2020 Camaro is just as fast