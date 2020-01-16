No Comments

Check Out Canada’s Top Three Infiniti Models of 2019

Photo: INFINITI

In 2019, Infiniti Canada sold an impressive 10,974 models to discerning drivers. Over the year, Infiniti sold 3,982 units of the QX60, 3,515 of the QX50, and 1,871 models of the Q50. The luxurious QX50 even saw record-breaking calendar-year sales, with a 22-percent increase over last year.

All three models offer spirited performance, upscale luxury, and loads of style. Here’s a closer look at each of them.

Infiniti QX60: Three rows of luxury

Photo: INFINITI

The QX60 boasts upscale amenities, inside and out. Go for the Luxe trim to enjoy a heated steering wheel, a 13-speaker sound system, and a ton of available packages you can’t get on the base trim level. For instance, the Sensory package gives you climate-controlled front seats, heated second-row seats, a motion-activated liftgate, and signature hourglass-quilted leather seats. The available Theater Package will keep your backseat passengers entertained with dual 8-inch media displays, while the ProAssist Package lets you drive confidently with front and rear sonar systems, backup collision intervention, and lane departure prevention. For the 2020 model year, the QX60 gains standard blind-spot monitoring.

Infiniti QX50: Taking crossovers to the next level

Photo: Infiniti

For serious signature style, choose the Infiniti QX50. You can equip the QX50 with quilted leather seats, tri-zone automatic climate control, and climate-controlled front seats. As of the 2020 model year, the QX50 has gained two new trim levels — the range-topping Sensory and Autograph models, which offer top-of-the-line luxury and style. Plus, it now comes loaded with driver-assist technology blind-spot monitoring, rear automatic emergency braking, automatic high beams, and rear cross-traffic alert.

Infiniti Q50: The sophisticated sedan

Photo: Infiniti

Make an impression with the stylish Infiniti Q50. Now, the 2020 Q50 comes standard with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone compatibility. Plus, it boasts a new entry-level model, the 3.0t Pure. The Q50 comes standard with a 300-horsepower v6 engine and offers a 400-horsepower twin-turbo V6. You can also opt for luxuries like heated front seats, built-in navigation, SiriusXM traffic, and adaptive cruise control.