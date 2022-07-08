No Comments

Guide to Chevrolet Colorado Off-Road Trims and Packages

The Chevrolet Colorado ZR2

Photo: Chevrolet

The 2022 Colorado midsize truck is one of Chevrolet’s most adventure-friendly vehicles, boasting two off-road trim levels and an array of features for tackling rough terrain. Here’s an in-depth look at what you can expect from the Colorado’s off-road lineup.

Colorado Z71

The Colorado’s Z71 trim delivers all the basics you need for off-road fun. Available in 2WD or 4WD, it comes standard with an off-road suspension package, hill descent control, a traction-enhancing automatic locking rear differential, and all-terrain tires. Models with 4WD receive a two-speed Autotrac transfer case and an underbody transfer case shield. You can also opt for red recovery hooks and the Performance Skid Plate Package. The Z71 Midnight Edition tops it all off with gloss black wheels and Goodyear Wrangler DuraTrac tires, a Z71 door emblem, a spray-on bedliner, and all-weather floor liners.

Another view of the Colorado ZR2

Photo: Chevrolet

Colorado ZR2

The Colorado ZR2 is an even more capable off-road trim. All models receive standard 4WD, heightened ground clearance, driver-selectable full-locking front and rear differentials, and a ZR2 off-road suspension with Multimatic DSSV damping. Other key features include an off-road front fascia and rear bumper, off-road rocker protection, and Goodyear Wrangler DuraTrac tires. The ZR2 is also distinguished by red recovery hooks, a “CHEVROLET” lettered grille, and an aerodynamically designed Chevy “flowtie” emblem. And with the ZR2 Midnight Special Edition, you’ll get a black paint job, gloss black wheels, and a sports bar with off-road lights.

ZR2 Bison Edition

The ZR2 Bison Edition enhances the ZR2 with a package of high-strength features manufactured by American Expeditionary Vehicles. You’ll receive a front bumper with winch provisions, a rear bumper with recovery points, five hot-stamped born steel skid plates, fender flares, and fog lamps. The ZR2 Bison Edition also includes floor liners and head restraints embroidered with the AEV logo.

