Chevrolet Gives a Glimpse of the 2022 Bolt EUV and Bolt EV

The 2022 Chevrolet Bolt EUV

Photo: Chevrolet

Chevrolet is refreshing the Bolt EV and adding the all-new Bolt EUV to its lineup for the 2022 model year. While neither model will be available until next year, Chevrolet recently shared a sneak peek of the electric vehicles.

What to expect for the new vehicles

The 2022 Chevrolet Bolt EV

Photo: Chevrolet

The images that Chevrolet released show very little of the cars, but it’s clear that the 2022 Bolt EUV has a more streamlined silhouette than the 2022 Bolt EV. The long, sweeping lines of the and wraparound taillights of the Bolt EUV help it stand out as its own model.

As an SUV, the Bolt EUV also has larger proportions than the Bolt EV car, with about 5 more inches of length and 3 more inches to the wheelbase. This means that the Bolt EUV will be able to fit more of your groceries and gear inside.

While not yet confirmed by Chevrolet, it’s expected that the Bolt EUV will come with a roof rack so you can bring more cargo, like bikes and skis, along for the ride. It also may come with a sunroof to let additional light into the cabin.

The 2020 Chevrolet Bolt EV

Photo: Chevrolet

The SUV is set to be the first-ever vehicle to offer Super Cruise, other than Cadillac models. This hands-free driving assistance technology utilizes sensors and cameras to maintain a safe distance from the vehicle ahead.

Although the Bolt EV is not all-new for 2022, it is gaining some notable upgrades. These include a higher-quality dashboard, cozier seats, and the latest infotainment system. The car will also add gear selector buttons and Adaptive Cruise Control.

The 2022 Bolt EUV and Bolt EV will go into production next summer. Until then, we at The News Wheel will let you know about any additional updates for these models.