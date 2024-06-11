No Comments

Silverado EV Begins Production, Boasts Upgraded Range Estimate

Photo: Chevrolet

Production has finally started for the 2024 Chevrolet Silverado EV — and this hotly anticipated truck will be rolling off the assembly line with an impressive increase in estimated driving range.

When the Silverado EV was initially unveiled, General Motors expected it to achieve a max of about 400 miles per charge. But now, the inaugural First Edition RST trim is advertising a GM-estimated 440 miles of range. And the upcoming 4WT model will have the ability to travel even farther on a single charge — up to 450 miles. With the help of 350 kW DC fast charging, both models can replenish up to 100 miles of range in about 10 minutes.

Photo: Chevrolet

First up: First Edition RST

The Silverado EV First Edition RST acts as a showcase for GM’s most notable electric-vehicle advancements to date, starting with the Ultium platform’s high-performing capabilities. With the assistance of the Wide Open Watts drive mode, the First Edition RST go from 0-60 mph in less than 4.5 seconds while delivering a maximum burst of up to 754 horsepower and 785 lb-ft of torque.

Other performance highlights include a dual-motor e4WD powertrain, Four-Wheel Steer for a tighter turning radius, and a fully independent automatic adaptive air suspension that can raise or lower the truck’s ride height by 2 inches. The First Edition RST also comes with up to 10.2 kW of available offboard power that can be used to run tools, appliances, and even home functions or another vehicle.

The First Edition RST comes equipped with an array of advanced features — a Multi-Flex Midgate that extends the length of the bed into the cab, a 17-inch freeform touchscreen with 3D animation, and the Super Cruise hands-free driving system. A fixed-glass roof comes standard, and 24-inch wheels are offered as an option.

Stay tuned to The News Wheel for more information about the Silverado EV and Chevy’s growing lineup of electric vehicles.