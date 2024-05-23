No Comments

Chevy Blazer EV Named 2024 Wards 10 Best Interior & UX Award Winner

The 2024 Chevrolet Blazer EV SS

Photo: Chevrolet

Over the years, Chevy has been praised as a brand and for its individual models. In fact, the Colorado was named the 2024 MotorTrend Truck of the Year while the all-new Blazer EV was named the 2024 MotorTrend SUV of the Year. The Chevy Blazer EV has already received another top accolade, this time from Wards Auto.

The newest achievement for the Blazer EV was being named to the 2024 Wards 10 Best Interior & UX list. “We are honored to see the 2024 Chevrolet Blazer EV recognized for this award,” said Phil Zak, executive design director at Chevrolet. “Our designers worked hard to elevate the exterior and interior design of the Blazer EV but maintain its true functionality. This award shows we are offering a great experience to our customers.”

Wards Auto evaluated both new and redesigned vehicle interiors and infotainment technology when creating its list of award winners. Some of the factors that were considered included comfort, materials, design and aesthetics, connectivity, and fit-and-finish.

When it came to the 2024 Blazer EV, there were a handful of specific elements that stood out among the competition, according to the Wards judges. For starters, the all-electric SUV has a huge 17.7-inch diagonal color touchscreen as standard in every model. It also has a helpful 11-inch diagonal color Driver Information Center screen that’s located behind the steering wheel, which makes for over 28 inches of total screen space in the front.

Photo: Chevrolet

Photo: Chevrolet

Photo: Chevrolet

Photo: Chevrolet

Photo: Chevrolet

Outside of impressive, easy-to-use technology, the new Blazer EV is also quite striking inside. The cabin features bold accents and unique elements that help it stand out among the competition. “Eye-popping red accents and oh-so-sporty radial air vents are just the starting points for the Blazer EV, which features lightning-quick Google-based voice controls backed by a bevy of proper knobs and switches to manage the most-used functions,” said Wards judge Bob Gritzinger.

If you want to see what’s so great about the 2024 Chevy Blazer EV, you’ll have to visit your local Chevrolet dealership. This new EV is available in two trims, LT and RS, and starts at $48,800, with a possible $7,500 federal tax credit.