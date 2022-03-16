No Comments

Chevy Camaro Named the Most Popular Car in Hip-Hop Music Video History

Cars are an integral part of hip-hop history. Over the last 40 years, a wide variety of luxurious vehicles have appeared in music videos for the genre. But the Dick Lovett auto group, based in the UK, has discovered that the Camaro is the most popular car of all time in hip-hop music video history.

How was this determined? By utilizing the Internet Movie Cars Database, or IMCDB, Dick Lovett isolated hip-hop artists and took note of the make and models used in each music video. Overall, Chevy appeared the most in videos with a total of 1,176 vehicles. Rounding out the top five were Ford (1,064), Mercedes (703), BMW (347), and Volkswagen (217). Surprisingly, there were far fewer big-name luxury brands like Ferrari (163) and Lamborghini (179) in videos than you might assume.

So which music videos have the Camaro made appearances in? Some of the most recent videos include “Baby Blue” by Action Bronson (feat. Chance The Rapper), “Alright” by Kendrick Lamar, “$ave Dat Money” by Lil Dicky (feat. Fetty Wap and Rich Home Quan), and “Location” by Khalid. But one of the most committed Camaro lovers has to be Jeezy, who released his song “Camaro” in 2010 with a music video that showed him driving his black Camaro with blue stripes.

While the Camaro was the top vehicle featured in hip-hop music videos, one of the more popular models that has made quite a statement on TikTok is the Corvette. This can likely be attributed to the song “Adderall” by Lil Uzi Vert, which includes “Corvette, Corvette” lyrics. This sparked a dance trend on the app with 18.9 million videos using the sound as of this article’s publication.

This fascination regarding hip-hop music video cars came from Dick Lovett’s analysis of TikTok phenomenon Daniel Mac, who regularly features supercar owners in his videos. In the short clips, Daniel speaks to the owners and asks them what they do for a living. With this video style, he has accumulated more than 12 million followers since September 2020.

What do you think the next big TikTok trend will be featuring cars? Will we see the new Blazer SS or Equinox EV in videos? Maybe not. But I guess there’s always the classics.