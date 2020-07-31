No Comments

Chevy Equinox Makes 2020 List of Safe Vehicles for Teens

The 2020 Chevrolet Equinox

Photo: Chevrolet

The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety unveiled its 2020 Safe Vehicles for Teens list, which is comprised of inexpensive used vehicles that you can rely on. The organization named the 2016 and newer Chevrolet Equinox models as some of the best choices for young drivers.

Why the IIHS praised the Equinox

In order to land a spot on the coveted 2020 Safe Vehicles for Teens list, the Equinox needed to earn an acceptable or good rating in the IIHS driver-side small overlap front test. Plus, the small SUV had to receive good ratings in the moderate overlap front, roof strength, side, and head restraint tests.

When evaluated by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, the SUV needed at least four stars in the side and front tests as well as a minimum of four stars overall. Furthermore, Consumer Reports had to give the model a three out of five score or higher for its emergency handling capability.

For the 2020 model year, the Equinox earned an IIHS Top Safety Pick award after proving its crashworthiness. The SUV also comes with numerous safety systems, including Teen Driver. With this feature, you can customize settings and limit certain features while your teen is on the road. Even better, you can view an in-vehicle report card to better keep an eye on their driving behavior.

Automatic Emergency Braking provides a warning and applies emergency braking automatically when a front-end collision is imminent. In addition, Forward Collision Alert warns when the SUV is too close to the vehicle ahead, while Front Pedestrian Braking gives an alert when an impending collision with a pedestrian is detected.

Other standard technologies in the 2020 Equinox include the Following Distance Indicator and Lane Keep Assist with Lane Departure Warning. The systems help protect your teen and provide you with peace of mind when they hit the streets on their own.

If you’re searching for your teen’s first vehicle, the 2016 and newer Chevrolet Equinox models are affordable and reliable options to take into consideration.