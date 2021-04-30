No Comments

Chevy Equinox Named One of the Best Commuter Cars

2021 Chevrolet Equinox

Photo: Chevrolet

Since commuting is unavoidable, why not make it as enjoyable as possible? Behind the wheel of the 2021 Chevrolet Equinox, you will stop dreading your commute and instead start enjoying it. The well-equipped and affordable SUV from Chevy earned a spot on the U.S. News & World Report’s list of the 15 Best Commuter Cars and SUVs of 2021.

Available Now: 2021 Chevrolet Equinox

All the vehicles on the list boast an MSRP under $25,000, with a few priced under $20,000. The 2021 Chevrolet Equinox starts at $23,800, a great price for the features and tech it offers, according to U.S. News & World Report writer Zach Doell.

“The Equinox has roomy seating and cargo space, a comfortable ride quality, an easy-to-use infotainment system, and loads of standard safety features,” he adds. “This Chevy also earns top marks for predicted reliability.”

2021 Chevrolet Equinox power

The 2021 Chevrolet Equinox offers a choice of four trim levels: L, LS, LT, and Premier. Under the hood of the Equinox pumps a responsive and efficient 1.5-liter turbo engine paired to a six-speed automatic transmission that generates 170 horsepower and 203 lb-ft of torque. With this powertrain, the Equinox delivers an EPA-estimated fuel rating of 31 mpg on the highway when the SUV is equipped with FWD. This rating helps protect your fuel budget as you make the trek back and forth to work.

2021 Chevrolet Equinox cabin amenities

The Equinox features hidden storage under the rear cargo floor, which helps conceal valuable items. The available hands-free power liftgate offers you easy access to the cargo area, especially when you’re balancing your coffee, laptop, and work bag.

2021 Chevrolet Equinox modern connections

Workdays often start well before you get into the office. If you need to connect with your staff or clients on your way to work, you’ll appreciate the seamless connectivity to your smartphone via Apple Car Play and Android Auto capability.

Car Care: Why oil changes are important