No Comments

Chevy Skips a Model Year to Unveil the Refreshed 2024 Trax

The 2024 Trax ACTIV is available in this cool Cacti Green color

Photo: Chevrolet

The Chevrolet Trax has been one of the more affordable vehicles in the Chevy lineup for years. Its small frame and peppy engine made it ideal for city driving and beyond. The fate of the Trax was up in the air for a while, with most other Chevy models getting updated for 2023. But the bowtie brand recently revealed details of the reimagined 2024 Chevy Trax.

Repairs Required? Signs your vehicle needs to be serviced

Amazingly enough, the 2024 Trax actually has a lower starting MSRP of $21,495 after its update. The compact SUV previously sat at $21,700 for its base LS trim (and $24,695 for its other LT trim). For 2024, the Trax will be available in five distinct trims: LS, 1RS, LT, 2RS, and ACTIV. This allows for more options between models in regard to design, technology, and more.

“The all-new Trax has everything you need and nothing you don’t,” said Scott Bell, vice president of Chevrolet. “More space. More features. More style. This is an entry-level vehicle that will surprise and delight customers with its value and plays a critical role as the gateway into the Chevy brand.”

Some of the new features available on the 2024 Chevy Trax include automatic climate control, wireless smartphone connectivity, push-button start, wireless phone charging, and Adaptive Cruise Control. Specifically, the new RS trims offer a sportier design with accents like 18- or 19-inch machine-faced aluminum wheels. The top ACTIV trim (MSRP $24,995) has a different appeal as well with its monochromatic look and titanium chrome accents.

Power decreases a bit with the 2024 Trax, which is equipped with a 1.2-liter turbo engine that gets an estimated 137 horsepower and 162 lb-ft of torque. For reference, the 2022 model had a larger 1.4-liter turbo engine that delivered 155 horsepower and 177 lb-ft of torque. We can only hope that the loss of power equals out to improved fuel economy. Unfortunately, Chevy hasn’t released any official or estimated efficiency specs just yet.

The 2024 Chevy Trax is expected to go on sale in the spring of 2023. What do you think? Are you happy this small Chevy crossover is sticking around?