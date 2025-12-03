China Unveils $30K SUV With 745-Mile Range and Land Rover–Inspired Design

The iCaur V27 is the latest move in China’s escalating automotive playbook, where manufacturers are leaning into value, innovation, and bold styling. Released under Chery’s export brand iCaur, the V27 isn’t just a budget alternative—it’s a full-size SUV that combines electric driving with gasoline backup, offering a serious challenge to established off-road icons.

In recent years, Chinese carmakers have gained momentum, and Chery—one of the country’s “big four”—has been steadily growing its footprint. Starting with compact electric crossovers like the iCaur 03 and V23, the brand has now moved into a new category with the V27: larger, more powerful, and unmistakably aimed at international attention. While it mirrors the Land Rover Defender in design, it delivers a different approach under the hood and in the showroom.

iCaur V27 – © iCaur

Hybrid Tech Built for Distance

Unlike fully electric SUVs, the iCaur V27 is a range-extended electric vehicle (REEV). This means that while it includes a 34.3kWh battery powering its electric drivetrain, it also houses a gasoline engine that functions as a generator—keeping the battery charged when needed. According to Supercar Blondie, this hybrid setup allows the SUV to reach a combined driving range of 745 miles on a full tank and full battery.

This format isn’t designed for all-electric purists, but for drivers looking for long-distance capability without relying solely on charging infrastructure. The V27 can still be plugged in and charged like a conventional EV, offering flexibility for urban and rural use alike. It’s a strategy similar to Nissan’s e-Power system, though much less common in vehicles of this size and segment.

© iCaur

Performance Options and Growing Lineup

The V27 is expected to be offered in single- and dual-motor versions, with up to 449 horsepower available in the higher-spec variant. While exact drivetrain layouts and torque figures remain undisclosed, this marks the V27 as Chery’s most ambitious model to date. It builds on a recent lineup expansion that includes the iCaur 03, launched in late 2023, and the compact V23 released earlier this year.

Released in November 2025, the V27 is the latest in a series of rapid rollouts from Chery’s iCaur division. The company first previewed its EV ambitions with the iCar GT concept in April 2023, targeting a younger audience. Each successive model has added size, capability, and market potential. Now, with the V27, Chery signals it’s ready to enter the full-size SUV arena with a vehicle that balances power, tech, and range.

© iCaur

Price Positioned To Disrupt

The most attention-grabbing part of the iCaur V27 may not be its engineering, but its price. Estimated between $28,000 and $35,000, the SUV comes in dramatically cheaper than its visual counterpart. A standard Land Rover Defender starts at $56,400, making the Chinese alternative potentially $20,000–$30,000 less—even with dual-motor capabilities and extended range features.

This pricing is strategic. It places the V27 in reach for buyers who may admire the Defender’s styling but are priced out of the market. At the same time, it opens the door for iCaur to appeal to international buyers seeking utility and electric-hybrid flexibility without luxury markups. While Chery has not confirmed global availability, the buzz surrounding the V27 suggests strong export potential.