2026 Land Rover Range Expands With Bold Designs and Special Editions — But EV Launch Delayed

The delay comes after a rocky 2025, but Jaguar Land Rover is still on track to electrify its full lineup by 2030 and end combustion engine production by 2036. In the meantime, the brand is expanding its lineup with richer trims, darker aesthetics, more advanced features, and custom editions that aim to keep customers engaged—and tempted.

Each model in the 2026 portfolio receives meaningful updates. While the electric Range Rover remains out of reach for now, the lineup introduces new screens, updated lighting, lifestyle packs, and special editions designed to enhance both form and function.

Defender Gets Visual Upgrades and Retro-Inspired Editions

Every Defender body style receives visual refinements for 2026. The updates include redesigned front LED lighting, smoked flush-mounted taillights, new wheel styles, and fresh paint options like Borasco Grey and Woolstone Green. More notably, the interior is fitted with a 13.1-inch infotainment system running improved software.

The model also expands with new limited-run variants. The 110 Trophy Edition nods to the Camel Trophy heritage with off-road-centric features such as a raised air intake, external gear carriers, a roof rack, ladder, and protective mudflaps.

Available in Deep Sandglow Yellow or Keswick Green, it’s built for adventurous aesthetics. For buyers preferring a more aggressive look, the Octa Black edition brings exclusive dark-themed detailing throughout.

© Land Rover

Discovery Introduces Tempest and Gemini Trims With Standout Finishes

Land Rover enhances its Discovery range with two new trims—Tempest and Gemini—that add fresh styling and more focused feature sets. The Tempest adopts a darker visual signature, offered in matte-wrapped finishes like Charente Grey, Varesine Blue, or Carpathian Grey.

It features Petra Copper Gloss detailing on the roof, bumper, and badging, plus interior elements like Shadow Aluminum and Ebony Windsor leather, creating a stealthier presence on and off the road.

Meanwhile, the Gemini model brings a more assertive look. Finished in Sedona Red with a Narvik Gloss Black roof and Atlas Gloss badging, it also includes Diamond Turned Silver 21-inch wheels. According to MotorTrend, this trim comes standard with practical touches such as four-zone climate control, a hands-free liftgate, and a center console cooler. Distinctive graphics and interior trims round out the package.

© Land Rover

New Lifestyle Packs Target Adventure-Ready Customization

For 2026, Land Rover also rolls out four new accessory packs to help owners tailor their vehicles to specific activities. These include Beach Days, Road Trip, Snow Days, and Biking Adventures kits, each combining items like roof racks, rubber mats, crossbars, and media holders for easy utility.

These add-ons reflect a clear strategy toward lifestyle branding—giving buyers more options to personalize their Land Rover experience. Whether heading for sand, snow, or open highways, the kits allow for quick customization to match the journey ahead.