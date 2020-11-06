‘Compact SUV of Texas’ is the Toyota RAV4 TRD Off-Road
For the second year running, the Toyota RAV4 TRD Off-Road was named the Compact SUV of Texas by the Texas Auto Writers Association at the annual Texas Truck Rodeo event, which recognizes the best off-road vehicles in the world.
For this year’s Rodeo, 27 journalists and 39 trucks and SUVs were brought together at an off-roading course in Texas Hill Country. The vehicles were evaluated based on their performance, exterior value, interior features, and personal appeal.
The RAV4 TRD Off-Road had no trouble standing out and dominated the compact SUV category. Meanwhile, other Toyota models — including the 4Runner TRD Pro, Tundra Trail Special Edition, and Tacoma Trail Special Edition — were named finalists in each of their categories.
“It’s great the media members of TAWA recognized the RAV4 TRD Off-Road’s ability to help people find their adventures on and off road,” said Cynthia Tenhouse, Toyota’s vice president of vehicle marketing.
The RAV4 TRD Off-Road is one of the newest members of Toyota’s growing TRD family. It features the first-ever TRD-stamped stainless-steel front skidplate, improving the bestselling SUV’s protection against road debris. It also boasts TRD-tuned suspension that works to dampen small bumps while enhancing body control.
The rugged SUV also has some pretty interesting all-terrain tires that feature a unique tread pattern and compound, as well as a square-shoulder design, to provide better off-road grip and help prevent punctures. At the very least, they look good wrapped around those matte-black TRD alloy wheels.
Toyota has big hopes for the RAV4 TRD Off-Road, calling it a “segment leader and segment disruptor.” Being named the Compact SUV of Texas can certainly be seen as an endorsement of at least one of those claims.
