Consumer Reports Recommends 2023 Chevy Traverse

Photo: Chevrolet

Since the 2023 Chevy Traverse is in its sixth year since its last major overhaul, many critics and drivers agree that it’s past due for a major overhaul. But despite it being long in the tooth, Consumer Reports decided to throw this SUV a recommendation. Here’s what stood out to the industry experts.

Earning praise from Consumer Reports

The judges at Consumer Reports praised the Traverse for its spacious interior, quite ride, and responsive driving dynamics. Overall, the model earned a score of 78 out of a possible 100 points, which qualified it for a “recommended” rating.

The SUV raked up an impressive 90/100 rating on its road test. Specifically, it earned full credit for it braking capabilities, 4/5 for its acceleration, and a middling score of 3/5 for its emergency handling. The Traverse also achieved a Predicted Reliability Rating of 47/100. While that’s not a top-tier rating by any means, it’s ahead of the Jeep Grand Cherokee L’s 26/100 and the Ford Explorer’s 16/100 score. And when it came down to the Owner Satisfaction rating, the Traverse scored above average, with drivers giving 85/100 in terms of driving experience, 84/100 for its interior comfort, and grading its value at 55/100.

Taken together, this report card was enough to earn the Traverse a recommendation from Consumer Reports. This makes it the latest of five models to earn this endorsement, the other four being the Blazer, the Trailblazer, the Equinox, and the C8 Corvette.

Get to know the 2023 Traverse

For 2023, the Traverse gained two new exterior colors: Radiant Red Tintcoat and Sterling Gray Metallic. On the inside, Chevy gave the family-friendly crossover a leather-wrapped steering wheel and shifter knob, standard across all trim levels.

The latest model of the Traverse can seat up to eight passengers. It features standard wireless smartphone connectivity, up to 98.2 cubic feet of cargo room, and an EPA-estimated fuel economy rating of 27 mpg on the highway.

Stay tuned to The News Wheel to learn more about the 2023 Chevy Traverse.