Contactless Mustang Mach-E Test Drives, Deliveries in the Works
Ford is keeping the continued need for social distancing in mind as it looks ahead to the launch of its all-new 2021 Mustang Mach-E. According to global director of marketing distribution Mark Kaufman, Ford is looking into how it can encourage customers who have reserved the Mustang Mach-E to take the vehicle for test drives in a post-pandemic world, and that would include contactless test drives and deliveries.
Speaking with Electrek, Kaufman confirms that Mustang Mach-E reservations will become official orders in “three to four weeks.” Reserving a 2021 Mustang Mach-E requires a $500 refundable deposit, and Kaufman notes that there “was one tiny little blip” in cancelations likely caused by economic stress or uncertainty.
After those reservations become orders, vehicles will become available at dealerships for test drives. To ensure the comfort and safety of customers and dealer salespeople, Ford looks to implement protocols that minimize contact. Dealerships will leverage insights learned from having Mustang Mach-E engineers work from home and exchange test vehicles prior to the Michigan stay-at-home order. These protocols allow them to thoroughly and completely clean vehicles between customer interactions.
For those customers who are confident in their reservation and order, Kaufman says Ford dealers will also be empowered to make contactless home deliveries.
Currently, more than two third of Ford’s nationwide dealer network is certified for EVs. That number will likely only grow closer to 100 in the years ahead as the automaker forges ahead with its electrification plans. 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E production is set around 50,000 units.
