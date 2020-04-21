No Comments

3 of the Coolest Kia Concepts Ever

Photo: Kia

Over the years, Kia has come up with quite a few intriguing concept vehicles, with some of them even becoming production models available for purchase. From the many variations of the iconic Soul to the latest Futuron all-electric SUV, there have been plenty of eye-catching debuts. As a huge fan of all things Kia, I’ve compiled some of the coolest Kia concepts to exist.

Valued Brand: Three Kia vehicles named 2020 Best Cars for the Money

Kia GT4 Stinger concept

Photo: Kia

Kia GT4 Stinger

As a diehard Kia Stinger fan, I may be a bit biased with this decision. The GT4 Stinger originally debuted at the 2014 Detroit Auto Show and was a turning point in the design language for Kia’s vehicles. The GT4 Stinger featured a powerful turbocharged engine, attractive vertical LED headlamps, and muscular fenders, all wrapped up in an exciting Ignition Yellow paint job. Three years later, the concept became a reality as the Kia Stinger went on sale to the public.

Kia HabaNiro concept

Photo: Kia Motors

Kia HabaNiro

What do you get when you combine a much-loved, eco-friendly vehicle with fiery, futuristic design elements? You get the fiery Kia HabaNiro concept, which debuted last year at the New York Auto Show. The spicy ride represents what’s to come for Kia’s electric lineup and was a hit among the show’s guests thanks to its awesome butterfly wing doors and Lava Red interior. While this concept hasn’t yet been made a reality, it did feature the possible new Kia logo that could debut later this year.

Kia Slice concept

Photo: Kia

Kia Slice

Part of what makes this concept so great is its name: Slice. That’s just a cool word. The other part that makes the Kia Slice so incredible is that it debuted in 2003 and featured design elements that weren’t typically seen on other models at the time. For starters, the Slice had “suicide” doors that opened up at the press of a button and created an inviting appeal. It also had a V6 powertrain, all-wheel drive, curved rear glass, and second-row captain’s chairs. While other crossover concepts were sacrificing style for utility, the Slice maintained both aspects when it was introduced.

Speaking of Concepts: Have you seen the all-new Kia Seltos SUV?

These are just three of my favorite Kia concepts. (Don’t get me started on all of the SEMA vehicles Kia has made.) Which one do you like best? Did your fave not make the cut? Tell me in the comments what you think about these concept vehicles.