Corvette Ranks in Top 10 of Most Awarded Cars from KBB

2020 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray

Photo: Chevrolet

Auto experts and journalists spend hours and hours evaluating every aspect of a vehicle so you have a road map to the models that will work best for you. They rank them and shower them with awards for features, performance, style, innovative technologies, and fuel efficiency. Some vehicles make a list or earn an award once. Some, though, like the Chevrolet Corvette, repeatedly rise to the top of lists and take home awards. According to the editors at Kelley Blue Book, the 2020 Chevrolet Corvette is one of the pub’s 10 most awarded cars of 2020.

Prestigious Win: Corvette Stingray named MotorTrend Car of the Year

The 2020 Chevrolet Corvette earned the seventh spot on the KBB list.

“When it was unveiled, the all-new mid-engine 2020 Chevrolet Corvette nearly broke the internet,” writes KBB writer Allyson Harwood. “Its supercar styling and power numbers were impressive, but its incredible resale value data and bargain starting price make the Corvette far more than just an excellent sports car.”

2020 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray

Photo: Chevrolet

The 2020 Chevrolet Corvette relishes a top speed of 194 miles per hour and thunders across the pavement with the strength of 495 horsepower and 470 lb-ft of torque. In a blink of an eye, approximately 2.9 seconds, the 2020 Corvette hits 60 mph.

Available Now: 2020 Chevrolet Corvette

In addition to KBB’s honors and praise, the 2020 Chevrolet Corvette earned the 2020 North American Car of the Year title and a Wards Auto 10 Best Award for the interior. The Chevrolet Corvette Stingray took home the 2020 MotorTrend Car of the Year award. The Detroit Free Press gave the Chevrolet Corvette C8 its inaugural title of Car of the Year. It is a 2020 Car and Driver 10Best and a 2020 Edmunds Top Rated Award winner in the sports car category. KBB recognized the Corvette’s value, giving it a 2020 KKB.com Best Resale Value award.