CT5-V Blackwing 120th Anniversary Edition Sells for $250K at Auction

Photo: Cadillac

In case you didn’t know, this year marks the 120th anniversary of the historic Cadillac brand. As a way to celebrate, the brand is expanding the Collector’s Series with a new 2023 Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing 120th Anniversary Edition, which went on sale at auction.

“The second edition of the Collector’s Series celebrates storytelling and craftsmanship for the discerning individual,” said Brandon Vivian, Cadillac executive chief engineer. “The 120th Anniversary of Cadillac is represented by unique content celebrating each individual year in the 120 years of Cadillac innovation.”

The 120th Anniversary Edition will be limited to just 120 vehicles and will feature unique features like a VIN serialization that’s commemorative of years between 1902-2022, a sill plate with the Cadillac Crest design, a shifter medallion (manual transmission), a steering wheel plate, b-pillar builders’ plate with a graphic, a certificate of authenticity, and a Spring Mountain V-Performance Academy driving experience.

Further celebrating the release of the 2023 CT5-V Blackwing 120th Anniversary Edition, the exciting vehicle went on sale at the Barrett-Jackson Palm Beach auction. The model sold for an incredible $250,000, which went to the SAE Foundation to increase STEM experiences for students around the world.

“Everyone at Cadillac is thrilled with this auction result. We proudly support the SAE Foundation and are grateful to Barrett-Jackson for providing this opportunity,” said Rory Harvey, vice president, Global Cadillac. “We will help create a new sustainability focused challenge for high-school students across the country, as well as provide hands-on immersive STEM learning for students in under-resourced communities.”

While you may not get to own one of these anniversary models, Cadillac continues to expand its V-Series lineup. The newest Cadillac Escalade-V arrives in May while other sedans are already available.