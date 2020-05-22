No Comments

Decline in 2020 Sales Won’t Diminish Future Success of Electric Vehicles According to Study

The current global health crisis will impact electric vehicle sales in 2020, by approximately 18 percent, 5 percent less than the decline for cars with combustion engines, according to a BloombergNEF’s recent study.

“The Covid-19 pandemic is set to cause a major downturn in global auto sales in 2020. It is raising difficult questions about automakers’ priorities and their ability to fund the transition,” according to Colin McKerracher, head of advanced transport for (BNEF). “The long-term trajectory has not changed, but the market will be bumpy for the next three years.”

Despite this year’s global sales decline, EVs will prove their resiliency and popularity in the automotive industry.

“The latest annual Long-Term Electric Vehicle Outlook, published today by research company BNEF, shows electric models accounting for 58 percent of new passenger car sales globally by 2040, and 31 percent of the whole car fleet.”

The research also revealed that by 2040, 67 percent of municipal buses will be powered by green energy. Forty-seven percent of two-wheelers will have an electrified powertrain and 24 percent of light commercial vehicles will be EVs.

The projected increase for EVs will affect the markets of electricity and oil. According to the report, two-wheel EVs have decreased the number of oil barrels by 1 million every day. Approximately 17.6 million barrels of oil per day won’t be needed by 2040 if the report’s EV-demand projections come true. This also means the global demand for electricity will increase by 5.2 percent by 2040.

“The Bloomberg report presents a more optimistic outlook than research firm Wood MacKenzie, which recently predicted that global electric-car sales could drop 43 percent in 2020, as a result of the pandemic,” according to Green Car Reports writer Stephen Edelstein.

Despite the hardships of 2020, it seems that EVs will power a major portion of the world’s driving future.