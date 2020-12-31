No Comments

Did My New Chair Make Me Better at Racing Games?

Last week, I embarked on a journey of self-discovery to see if my new desk chair from GTRACING could improve my typically dismal performance in racing games. In order to evaluate my skills, I selected specific missions in three different games: Forza Horizon 3 on Xbox One, Need for Speed Payback on PlayStation 4, and Need for Speed Hot Pursuit on PlayStation 3. You can read all about my methodology here.

And now, the results.

The results are in: The Chevrolet Camaro is still a legend

Need for Speed Payback

After working through the interminably long prologue, I decided to test my skills on one of Payback’s early campaign missions — a race called “The Graveyard Shift.” Here’s how my performance stacked up from my old chair to my new one:

Old Chair

Race one: Finished third. Total time: 1 minute, 45 seconds.

Finished third. Total time: 1 minute, 45 seconds. Race two: Finished first. Total time: 1 minute, 42 seconds.

Finished first. Total time: 1 minute, 42 seconds. Race three: Finished first. Total time: 1 minute, 49 seconds

Finished first. Total time: 1 minute, 49 seconds Average time: 105.3 seconds.

New Chair

Race one: Finished first. Total time: 1 minute, 41 seconds.

Finished first. Total time: 1 minute, 41 seconds. Race two: Finished first. Total time: 1 minute, 50 seconds.

Finished first. Total time: 1 minute, 50 seconds. Race three: Finished first. Total time: 1 minute, 44 seconds.

Finished first. Total time: 1 minute, 44 seconds. Average time: 105 seconds.

Need For Speed Hot Pursuit

After taking a moment to reacclimate myself with the console controls for Hot Pursuit, I sat down to traverse the “Roadsters Reborn” mission six times. Here’s what happened:

Old Chair:

Race one: Finished first. Total time: 4 minutes, 2 seconds.

Finished first. Total time: 4 minutes, 2 seconds. Race two: Finished first. Total time: 3 minutes, 58 seconds.

Finished first. Total time: 3 minutes, 58 seconds. Race three: Finished first. Total time: 3 minutes, 51 seconds.

Finished first. Total time: 3 minutes, 51 seconds. Average time: 236.6 seconds.

New Chair

Race one: Finished first. Total time: 4 minutes, 11 seconds.

Finished first. Total time: 4 minutes, 11 seconds. Race two: Finished first. Total time: 3 minutes, 48 seconds.

Finished first. Total time: 3 minutes, 48 seconds. Race three: Finished second. Total time: 4 minutes, 2 seconds.

Finished second. Total time: 4 minutes, 2 seconds. Average time: 240 seconds.

Forza Horizon 3

On the off chance that you thought my numerous first-place rankings in the previous two games indicated any type of skill, my performance in Forza Horizon 3’s “Three Bridge Circuit” race should put that idea to rest.

Old chair

Race one: Finished 10 th . Total time: 2 minutes, 36 seconds.

Finished 10 . Total time: 2 minutes, 36 seconds. Race two: Finished 11 th . Total time: 2 minutes, 35 seconds.

Finished 11 . Total time: 2 minutes, 35 seconds. Race three: Finished second. Total time: 2 minutes, 21 seconds.

Finished second. Total time: 2 minutes, 21 seconds. Average time: 150.6 seconds

New chair

Race one: Finished first. Total time: 2 minutes, 22 seconds.

Finished first. Total time: 2 minutes, 22 seconds. Race two: Finished second. Total time: 2 minutes, 27 seconds.

Finished second. Total time: 2 minutes, 27 seconds. Race three: Finished first. Total time: 2 minutes, 21 seconds.

Finished first. Total time: 2 minutes, 21 seconds. Average time: 143.3 seconds.

Takeaways

Looking at these numbers, we can draw several interesting conclusions. The first is that my average course time was better in the new chair than the old one for two out of three tests. The second is that, after averaging out my total time across all three games, I performed roughly 1.4 seconds better in my GTRRACING seat.

That having been said, I also scored my worst individual times in both Need for Speed games while sitting in the new desk chair. Plus, an overall average difference of just 1.4 seconds isn’t exactly earth-shattering.

So, while the math technically says I’m better at racing when utilizing my new purchase, I’m not convinced. What I can say definitively, though, is that its lumbar support is a legitimate game-changer.

