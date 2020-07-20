No Comments

Differences Between Nissan Canada’s and Nissan USA’s Lineups

Photo: Nissan

Compared to its vehicle selection in the United States, the Nissan lineup looks slightly little different in the Great White North. Whether you’re American or Canadian Nissan fan, it’s only natural to wonder what models are available across the border. Here’s a look at the vehicles that differ between the two lineups.

Nissan Qashqai and Nissan Rogue Sport

2020 Nissan Rogue Sport

The Nissan Qashqai’s name probably won’t ring any bells for American readers, but they’re sure to recognize its face. This popular model is known as the Rogue Sport in the United States. Both models offer five seats, 61 cubic feet of cargo space, and come standard with the Nissan Intelligent Mobility Safety Shield 360 suite of driver-assist technology. The Qashqai and Rogue Sport both boast a 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine that churns out 141 horsepower and 147 lb-ft of torque.

The real difference comes down to the name. The Rogue Sport takes inspiration from its big sibling, the Nissan Rogue. The Qashqai, on the other hand, pays homage to a semi-nomadic Iranian tribe. The Qashqai people are known for their fine crafts and bravery — perhaps Nissan wanted to evoke that same spirit.

Nissan Micra and Nissan Versa

The Nissan Micra

Photo: Nissan

Nissan’s entry-level models differ between the Canadian and U.S. markets. Canadian drivers on a budget will consider the Nissan Micra, which isn’t offered in the United States. According to Auto123.com writer Miranda Lightstone, the Micra was engineered specifically to meet the needs of Canadian drivers. This compact model earns about 35 mpg and boasts a maximum of 28.94 cubic feet of cargo space. Under the hood, it’s packing a 109-horsepower, 1.6-liter four-cylinder engine.

The 2020 Nissan Versa

Photo: Nissan

The U.S. Nissan lineup starts with the Versa, which isn’t available in Canada. It’s a little more spacious and luxurious than its smaller, Canadian sibling. The Versa comes standard with the Safety Shield 360 suite of driver-assist technology, as well as Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone compatibility.

Both models offer you the choice between a manual and an automatic transmission.

Want to know more about the Nissan lineup? From the latest news to fun facts about your favorite automakers, we cover it all at The News Wheel.