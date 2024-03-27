No Comments

Differences Between the Chevrolet Blazer EV and the Chevrolet Equinox EV

Chevrolet Blazer EV

Photo: Chevrolet

The Chevrolet Blazer EV and the Chevrolet Equinox EV are both some of the latest family-friendly Chevy models to hit the market. Both offer everyday versatility and eco-friendly performance, but these two SUVs have their share of differences. Here’s a look at how they differ.

Spaciousness

When it comes to cargo space, the Chevrolet Blazer EV and the Chevrolet Equinox EV are just about evenly matched. With all five seats in place, the Blazer EV offers 25.5 cubic feet in its cargo bay. The Equinox EV boasts slightly more storage room, with a 26.4-cubic-foot cargo bay. However, with the rear seats folded flat, the Blazer EV offers more room than its sibling, with 59.1 cubic feet of total cargo space. In contrast, the Equinox EV provides 57.2 cubic feet of room for your gear.

Power and performance

Matching its Camaro-inspired design, the Blazer EV makes performance a priority. With Wide Open Watts mode, the Blazer EV churns out 557 horsepower and 648 lb-ft of torque. The Super Sport trim can channel all of that might into rocketing the vehicle from 0 to 60 mph in under 4 seconds. The Equinox EV, in contrast, pumps out 290 horsepower and 346 lb-ft of torque.

Range

The Blazer EV can deliver up to 324 miles of electric range, according to EPA estimates. The Equinox EV features a maximum EPA-estimated range of 319 miles when properly equipped. If you opt for the all-wheel-drive variant, your vehicle will deliver up to 285 miles of range.

Technology

Both models come equipped with a 17.7-inch diagonal touch-screen infotainment system, complete with wireless smartphone connectivity. Wireless smartphone charging and an 11-inch diagonal driver information screen both come standard on the Blazer EV.

Price

The Equinox EV starts at $34,995, while the Blazer EV features an entry-level sticker price of $48,800.

