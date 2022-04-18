No Comments

Differences Between the GMC Acadia and Chevrolet Traverse

Photo: Chevrolet

The GMC Acadia and the Chevrolet Traverse are both three-row SUVs manufactured by GM, but they differ in terms of towing, spaciousness, and trim level options. Here’s a look at what’s different between these two family vehicles.

Need a Family Vehicle? Check out the Chevy lineup of SUVs

Power and performance

When it comes to powertrains, the 2022 Chevy Traverse offers a single option — the 3.6-liter V6 engine that cranks out 310 horsepower and 266 lb-ft of torque, which it channels to deliver up to 5,000 pounds of towing capability when properly equipped. This dynamo pairs with a nine-speed automatic transmission and earns up to 27 mpg on the highway.

On the other hand, the 2022 GMC Acadia comes standard with a 2.0-liter turbo-four engine that provides 228 horsepower and 258 lb-ft of torque. You can upgrade to the same 310-horsepower V6 engine that the Traverse offers, as well. It also provides an EPA-estimate 27 mpg on the highway. However, it only enables the Acadia to tow up to 4,000 pounds.

Seating and storage

The Traverse seats up to eight passengers and offers 23 cubic feet of storage room behind its third-row seats, and 57.8 cubic feet behind the second-row seats. If you fold the entire rear seating area flat, you can access the entirety of its 98.2 cubic-foot cargo bay.

You won’t have quite as much room in the GMC Acadia. It can carry up to seven people, and offers 12.8 cubic feet behind its rearmost row of seats. Behind the second row, you’ll find 41.7 cubic feet of storage room. And if you flatten all of the rear seats, you’ll have access to up to 79 cubic feet of cargo room.

Pricing and trims

When it comes to trim levels, the Traverse offers more options: LS, LT Cloth, RS, LT Leather, Premier, and High Country. However, the Acadia has more specialized trim levels: SLT, SLE, the off-road-oriented AT4 and the luxury-focused Denali.

The entry-level Traverse LS model starts at $34,895, while the Acadia starts at $34,800.