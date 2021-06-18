No Comments

Dodge Launches Campaign for Ninth ‘Fast & Furious’ Movie

The 2021 Charger SRT Hellcat Redeye

Photo: FCA

Dodge models have been featured in the “Fast & Furious” franchise since the first movie was released. To support the release of the ninth film, “F9,” Dodge has launched a new “Superpower” multi-tier marketing campaign.

Shopping on a Budget: 2021 Challenger is named to 10 Coolest Cars Under $30,000 list

What does the campaign involve?

The 2021 Challenger R/T Scat Pack Shaker Widebody

Photo: FCA

The “Superpower” campaign promotes both the “Fast & Furious” franchise and the Dodge//SRT muscle cars. Dodge created the campaign with Universal Pictures and GSD&M. On June 11, Dodge released the 60-second “Superpower” video on its social media channels and a 30-second version of the video on TV. You can also watch the spot in theaters during the previews.

The spot showcases numerous Dodge cars, including the Charger SRT HellCat Redeye Widebody and Scat Pack Widebody as well as the Durango SRT Hellcat and R/T Blacktop RWD. There’s also the Challenger SRT Hellcat Widebody, SRT Hellcat Redeye Widebody, and R/T Scat Pack Shaker Widebody.

Check out these models in the video below:

Dodge also collaborated with Atlantic Records on the official music video for “I Won.” This song plays during “F9” and features Ty Dolla $ign, 24kGoldn, and Jack Harlow. In the music video, you can catch sight of the 2021 Dodge Challenger SRT Super Stock and Charger SRT Hellcat Redeye Widebody.

Watch the new music video here:

What is “F9” about?

In the next “Fast & Furious” installment, Vin Diesel once again stars as Dom Toretto, who is living off the grid with his wife, Letty, and his son, little Brian. However, he must get back with his crew to stop Jakob, an assassin, high-performance driver, and brother of Dom.

John Cena takes on the role of Jakob, and Michelle Rodriguez, Chris “Ludacris” Bridges, Tyrese Gibson, and numerous other actors have reprised their roles. Dom’s 1960 Dodge Charger as well as the Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat Widebody also make appearances in “F9.”

Learn About the 2021 Charger: The movie star’s top features

“F9” hits theaters on June 25 and already looks like it will be one of the most popular releases this summer, adding to the saga’s more than $5 billion earnings worldwide.