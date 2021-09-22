No Comments

Engineer Invents ClimaGuard Flood-Proof Enclosure for Cars

ClimaGuard is a promising new product on the market designed to protect cars from floodwater damage

Photo: Devon Christopher Adams via Flickr/CC

Some people let loss paralyze them. Others use it as a catalyst to invent something that will keep others from experiencing a similar loss. Texas-based engineer Rahel Abraham falls into the second category. Get the scoop on the flood-proof enclosures that she invented for vehicles when her own got totaled by floodwaters.

The origin story of ClimaGuard

Back in 2017, Abraham lost her car in the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey. She and her neighbors’ vehicles were damaged by floodwaters, as The Drive’s Kristin Shaw confirms.

This devastating experience helped inspire Abraham to invent a new product, ClimaGuard, and launch a Sugar Land-based startup by the same name. “I decided if I do not create a better option for flood-prone communities, these total losses in affected areas will continue to happen,” Abraham shared via a phone interview with Shaw.

The ClimaGuard enclosure works similarly to a zip-close bag for vehicles. When the enclosure is in use, the zipper line sits above the line of floatation so the vehicle inside it stays dry and protected during hurricanes.

It took Abraham and her team the better part of a year to find the right military-grade material they needed for an affordable, light, and durable product. But when the company first released ClimaGuard on the market, it quickly sold out of its first 30 enclosures.

A practical solution for flood-prone places

Currently, the ClimaGuard cover comes in three different sizes: compact, sedan, and mid-size SUV. They range in price from $399 to $479. Though, the company offers some promo codes to incentivize those who might be hesitant to try the new product.

It will be interesting to see ClimaGuard evolve as the young startup continues to put down its roots. Maybe they’ll eventually come out with an expanded product lineup that would include a truck-sized cover. Nevertheless, ClimaGuard’s innovative new cover is a practical solution that offers hope to car owners who live in flood-prone areas and want to avoid dealing with a totaled car post-hurricane.

