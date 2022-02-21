Equinox EV, Blazer EV Coming Soon to Chevy Lineup
The Chevrolet lineup will soon be welcoming two more fully electric vehicles: the Equinox EV and the Blazer EV. And in great news for shoppers seeking an affordable EV, the Equinox will have a starting price tag of around $30,000.
Time to Trade: Here’s what you need to know about trading in your vehicle at a dealership
General Motors CEO Mary Barra made the announcement about Chevy’s new EVs during the recent CES show in Las Vegas. Both will be built on GM’s Ultium Platform for electric vehicles. Beyond that, details are still sparse, although GM did reveal images of the Equinox EV.
What we do know is that the 2024 Equinox EV will arrive in fall 2023 with a surprisingly affordable MSRP and a lineup that includes LT and RS trims. Photos of the Equinox EV show a vehicle that appears sleeker, wider, and more futuristic than the gas-powered Equinox. The interior features a cockpit-like look with a large center console, digital driver display, and wide touch screen angled toward the driver.
“The Equinox has always played an important role for Chevrolet as the second-highest selling brand nameplate,” said Chevrolet Vice President Steve Hill. “Providing an affordable EV option in the industry’s highest-volume segment proves Chevy is going to make EVs available to everyone.”
Much less information is available about the 2024 Blazer EV. According to GM, this model will be released in spring 2023. Barra also added that it would be “priced right with a high level of refinement and options.”
Currently, Chevrolet’s only two all-electric models are the Bolt EV hatchback and Bolt EUV utility (with the Silverado EV truck on the way as well). That means both the Equinox EV and Blazer EV will fill crucial slots in the brand’s lineup. The Equinox EV should appeal to customers seeking a more traditional compact SUV. Depending on what variants it offers, the Blazer EV could compete in a couple of segments: against sporty EVs like the Ford Mustang Mach-E and against larger two-row models like the Hyundai Ioniq 5 and Kia EV6.
We’re sure to learn more about both of these new Chevy EVs in the coming months, so stay tuned to The News Wheel for the latest updates.
A longtime editor/writer and recently transplanted Hoosier, Caleb Cook lives in Xenia, Ohio. His favorite activities are reading and listening to music, although he occasionally emerges from the heap of books and vinyl records in his basement to stand blinking in the sunlight. Once fully acclimated to the outside world again, he can be observed hanging out with his wife, attempting a new recipe in the kitchen, attending movies, walking the dog, or wandering into a local brewery to inquire about what’s on tap. See more articles by Caleb.