Equinox EV, Blazer EV Coming Soon to Chevy Lineup

The 2024 Chevrolet Equinox EV

Photo: Chevrolet

The Chevrolet lineup will soon be welcoming two more fully electric vehicles: the Equinox EV and the Blazer EV. And in great news for shoppers seeking an affordable EV, the Equinox will have a starting price tag of around $30,000.

General Motors CEO Mary Barra made the announcement about Chevy’s new EVs during the recent CES show in Las Vegas. Both will be built on GM’s Ultium Platform for electric vehicles. Beyond that, details are still sparse, although GM did reveal images of the Equinox EV.

What we do know is that the 2024 Equinox EV will arrive in fall 2023 with a surprisingly affordable MSRP and a lineup that includes LT and RS trims. Photos of the Equinox EV show a vehicle that appears sleeker, wider, and more futuristic than the gas-powered Equinox. The interior features a cockpit-like look with a large center console, digital driver display, and wide touch screen angled toward the driver.

“The Equinox has always played an important role for Chevrolet as the second-highest selling brand nameplate,” said Chevrolet Vice President Steve Hill. “Providing an affordable EV option in the industry’s highest-volume segment proves Chevy is going to make EVs available to everyone.”

Photo: Chevrolet

Photo: Chevrolet

Photo: Chevrolet

Much less information is available about the 2024 Blazer EV. According to GM, this model will be released in spring 2023. Barra also added that it would be “priced right with a high level of refinement and options.”

Currently, Chevrolet’s only two all-electric models are the Bolt EV hatchback and Bolt EUV utility (with the Silverado EV truck on the way as well). That means both the Equinox EV and Blazer EV will fill crucial slots in the brand’s lineup. The Equinox EV should appeal to customers seeking a more traditional compact SUV. Depending on what variants it offers, the Blazer EV could compete in a couple of segments: against sporty EVs like the Ford Mustang Mach-E and against larger two-row models like the Hyundai Ioniq 5 and Kia EV6.

We’re sure to learn more about both of these new Chevy EVs in the coming months, so stay tuned to The News Wheel for the latest updates.