Everything We Know So Far About the 2022 Cadillac Escalade

Cadillac’s flagship SUV was all-new for the 2021 model year, but that doesn’t mean its 2022 incarnation will simply be a carryover model. The luxury automaker gave the iconic SUV a handful of fresh new features for the latest model year. Here’s an overview of what we know so far.
Refreshed color offerings
The new year brings a new color palette to the Escalade. The model is leaving Dark Mocha Metallic and Shadow Metallic back in 2021, and adding Wilder Metallic, Mahogany Metallic, and Galactic Gray Metallic to its roster of exterior color offerings.
The Buckle to Drive feature
Cadillac doesn’t want you getting behind the wheel without buckling up first. The brand recently implemented the Buckle to Drive feature in its flagship model. So if you don’t buckle that belt, you’ll have to wait a solid 20 seconds before you’ll be allowed to shift out of park.
Trailering Tech
Every trim of the Escalade now comes with a trailer tire pressure monitor. And new for 2022, if you opt for the available Performance Package, you’ll also gain additional trailer monitoring tech tools.
Super Cruise
If you’re eager to try GM’s Super Cruise hands-free driving technology, it’s more widely available on the 2022 Escalade. You’ll find it on the Premium Luxury, Sport, and Platinum trim levels.
Interior tweaks
Inside the cabin, the Escalade exchanged its ionizer of a normal air filter. The new model also sports rubber and metal-studded pedals to give you a more secure grip on its controls.
Additional safety tech
The base-trim Luxury model now comes standard with lane keep assist and lane departure warning, while the Premium Luxury and Sport trims are now equipped with a quartet of newly standard tech tools: adaptive cruise control, enhanced automatic emergency braking, reverse automatic braking, automatic seat belt tightening.
News on 2022 Cadillac models continues to trickle in, so stay tuned to The News Wheel for the latest updates.
