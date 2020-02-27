No Comments

Ford Britain Kicks Off 2020 with Record CV Sales

The Ford Transit Custom Plug-In Hybrid

Photo: Ford Motor Company

January proved to be a record-setting month for Ford Britain with 8,700 commercial vehicles sold over the first 31 days of 2020. Not only was this up 4.9 percent from Ford’s start to 2019, but it was also good for the best start to any year in terms of CV sales.

“Ford has made a strong start to the year as we continue to grow our commercial vehicle leadership and build on our strengths in passenger vehicles in the U.K., with launches of the all-new Puma crossover and Kuga SUV early this year,” said Ford of Britain and Ireland Managing Director Andy Barratt.

Leading the way for Ford was the one-two punch of the Transit Custom and Transit, which remain the No. 1 and No. 2 best-selling CVs in the U.K., respectively. January was a big month for the best-selling Transit Custom on two other fronts as well: It crossed 300,000 lifetime sales in the U.K., and the Transit Custom Plug-In Hybrid took home the Van Fleet World Van of the Year and Green Van of the Year at the Great British Fleet awards. Sales of the Transit Custom were more than twice that of its closest segment rival, making its dominance undisputed.

The Ranger and Transit Connect also scored big numbers, ranking No. 6 and No. 7, respectively.

Ford also laid claim to the best-selling car in January with the Fiesta and Focus topping the charts once again. Total market share for passenger vehicles and CVs combined was 14.5 percent, up 1.5 percent from 2019.

Ford was the No. 1 brand in the U.K. in 2019.

