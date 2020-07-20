No Comments

Ford Backs Bronco Nation, Announces Off-Roadeos

The 2021 Ford Bronco Sport, Bronco two-door, and Bronco four-door

Photo: Ford

Ford is turning its iconic Bronco into its own outdoor brand, and it’s looking to build a community and create experiences for enthusiasts across America. In addition to the launch of the all-new 2021 Bronco and Bronco Sport, Ford is supporting a fan community called Bronco Nation and has announced an adventure experience called the Bronco Off-Roadeo coming next year.

“Bronco delivers on the common theme desired by enthusiasts – authenticity,” said Mark Grueber, Ford U.S. consumer marketing manager. “Building Bronco as Ford’s distinct outdoor brand includes a unique network of experiences, community, and engagement that extends far beyond ownership of Bronco and Bronco Sport models.”

Ford throws support behind Bronco Nation

Ford is now supporting the Bronco Nation fan community

Photo: Ford

Though the Bronco Nation enthusiast community is independent from Ford, the automaker recognizes and certifies it as a great resource for former, current, and prospective Bronco owners and fans. The website includes all the latest news on all things Bronco brand, forums, member-curated maps for off-roading, and information on member-organized Round-Up events.

With the launch of the all-new Ford Bronco and the smaller Bronco Sport earlier this month, Bronco Nation also launched a membership package. For a very nice price of $69.99 per year, Bronco Nation members get a package that includes exclusive gear, have access to customizable members-only merchandise, and get early access to content and experiences. Joining up also locks in a unique member number, which can be displayed on commemorative gear and accessories.

If you didn’t get your fill of Bronco swag through Ford’s Amazon storefront, Bronco Nation also sales plenty of branded gear and goodies including sticker packs, vehicle decals, patches, t-shirts, and trucker caps.

Four Bronco Off-Roadeos coming in 2021

Photo: Ford

Ford and Bronco Nation announced that 2021 will also see the launch of four unique events called Bronco Off-Roadeos. According to Bronco Nation, these gatherings will be “an off-roading and outdoor adventure playground for all skill levels — designed to build confidence and immerse owners into the Bronco lifestyle.”

Images on the Bronco Off-Roadeo notification sign-up page suggest that the locations will hit different types of terrain, including desert canyons, birch tree-lined trails, and beachfront. It’s noted that “Images shown may not reflect the final location” and are “for illustration purposes only.”

The 2021 Ford Bronco and Bronco Sport are both up for reservation with a $100 refundable deposit requires. The former will launch in spring 2021 while the latter is expected to hit dealerships by the end of this year.