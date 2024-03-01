No Comments

Ford Holding Bronco Off-Roadeo Event for Solar Eclipse

Photo: Ford

In case you haven’t heard, there’s a total eclipse (not of the heart variety) on April 8. This rare phenomenon will be visible in the United States to folks who live along a path that arcs from Texas to Maine. If you want one of the best views of this event, just so happen to own a Bronco or Bronco Sport, and can find your way to Texas in a month, Ford’s cooked up something special for you.

Bronco Off-Roadeo packages include two-night campout

Ford has announced a total solar eclipse experience at its Bronco Off-Roadeo site outside Austin, Texas. For $1,995 and tax, you and up to three friends can ride into Grey Wolf Ranch in Horseshoe Bay for a two-night camping experience. This package includes five meals, and the first 60 registrants who own a Bronco or Bronco Sport will have the opportunity to take advantage of a guided Bring Your Own Bronco trail experience. Or, if you just want to see the eclipse day-of, you can sign up for a $595 day pass with two meals for up to four people.

Path of Totality would be an absolutely ripping name for a metal band

Photo: Ford

So why is this one of the best ways to experience the total solar eclipse (apart from getting to hang out on a cool ranch with other Bronco fans and tear up some trails)? The Texas Bronco Off-Roadeo sits in the heart of Hill Country, which is one of the best locations in the country to take in the eclipse. It’s estimated that the eclipse will be visible at Grey Wolf Ranch between 1:35 and 1:40 p.m., which is one of the longest viewing times in the United States.

And Ford’s adding another sweet perk into the mix. After the eclipse has passed and given way to the Texas sun, guests will get to feast their eyes on the debut of a Blackout Package for the Bronco Raptor. Yet another reason to line up an experience that’s proven to be a hit with enthusiasts.

“Ninety-four percent of people who attend Bronco Off-Roadeo give it a five-star review, according to our surveys,” said Ford Enthusiast Vehicles General Manager Matt Simpson. “Now we’re offering Bronco and Bronco Sport customers a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity that adds another star to the mix.”

The Bronco Off-Roadeo offers one-day experiences for new Bronco, Bronco Raptor, and Bronco Sport owners that allow them to learn the ropes and handle their horses. Locations are also up and running in Las Vegas, Moab, and Gunstock Mountain in New Hampshire. For non-owners, Las Vegas, Moab, and Texas now offer a half-day package to the public.