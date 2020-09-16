No Comments

Ford Already Teasing Bronco Raptor (or Warthog)

Ford is getting in on the fun by teasing a new Bronco Raptor or Warthog

Photo: Ford

In the two months since Ford ripped the covers off its all-new Bronco, one thing has been made clear: People already want more. Folks can’t stop speculating about a higher-power Bronco Raptor, and Ford has clearly heard the chatter loud and clear as evidenced by a Tuesday Twitter post.

Ford tweeted out a photo of a camouflaged Bronco prototype at noon on Tuesday with the caption: “Testing. Testing. Is this thing on?” The call for attention, complete with microphone emoji, successfully drew in replies from curious followers wondering if the vehicle in question is the Bronco Raptor.

Ford, all too eager to tease, entertained those replies with appropriate coyness.

Maybe 😉 — Ford Motor Company (@Ford) September 15, 2020

🤐 — Ford Motor Company (@Ford) September 15, 2020

Or will it be a Ford Bronco Warthog?

But what fun is teasing if you can’t double your pleasure? Ford applied to trademark the name Warthog with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office on Sept. 9, furthering speculation that the high-powered Bronco will have its own distinct brand apart from the Raptor. A few replies called attention to this fact as well, and Ford’s Twitter person couldn’t resist playing.

You'll just have to wait and see 😉 — Ford Motor Company (@Ford) September 15, 2020

🤐 — Ford Motor Company (@Ford) September 15, 2020

While these responses don’t settle whether Ford is rolling with Raptor or Warthog for its high-powered Bronco, other replies are clearer that this prototype is something new. One person was told “Just wait — there’s even more to love,” and another asking what beast lay beneath the sheets was told to “Stay tuned — we have a feeling that you’ll like it.”

Bronco build and price tool coming soon

As for when Ford would reveal a new Bronco variant, a Ford employee updated their LinkedIn profile last month to include work on a 2023 Ford Bronco Raptor. While that doesn’t mean Ford can’t show off a bit in advance — it did announce the Bronco revival three and a half years before its debut, after all — it means it could be a good couple of years before the actual thing hits showrooms.

Because this is the Twitter thread that keeps on giving, Ford also more or less backed up the idea that there won’t be a V8 Bronco, replying to someone by saying the G.O.A.T. doesn’t need a V8.

And for those of you concerned about the lack of a proper Bronco Build & Price tool, Ford’s Twitter says it’s coming sometime in the fall before ordering kicks off in December.