Ford Invests $400K in Latina Entrepreneurs Program

Ford, Ford Fund offering $400K in grants to Latina-owned small businesses

Photo: Ford

Ford Motor Company and Ford Fund launched a new initiative in October that will provide $400,000 in grants to Latina small-business owners. The Ford Driving Dreams Latina Entrepreneurs program seeks to lift women through financial support and training, helping them endure the struggles brought on by the pandemic.

“Minority and women-owned small businesses have been especially hard hit during COVID-19,” said Ford Fund President Mary Culler. “Our goal is to provide much-needed resources to help minimize the economic uncertainty that many Latina small-business owners, their families, employees, and surrounding communities are all experiencing during these unprecedented times.”

75 Latina-owned small businesses earn $5,000 grants

Ford announced the program during a virtual event in October

Photo: Ford

The Ford Driving Dreams Latina Entrepreneurs gives small-business owners an opportunity to apply for a $5,000 grant to help keep their business moving. Ford will offer 75 grants in total to businesses with fewer than 50 full-time equivalent employees.

To qualify, a business must have lost revenue due to COVID-19, have revenue under $2 million, and been in operation on or before Sept. 1, 2019. Small-businesses owners interested in applying should visit FordDrivingDreams.com to learn more about how to apply by the Nov. 13 deadline.

In addition to the grants, the program includes several virtual trainings and webinars. Beginning in Q1 2021, these programs cover topics ranging from branding to funding to financial planning. These programs will be open to the public as well as members of the Ford Driving Dreams Latina Entrepreneurs program.

Ford Fund has offered almost $3 million in assistance this year to nonprofits and organizations dealing with COVID-19. Over $1.1 million of that total comes from Ford and Ford Fund’s COVID-19 Donation Match program.

