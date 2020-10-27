No Comments

New Ford EcoSport Active to Be Revealed Nov. 6

The 2020 Ford EcoSport Active will be revealed Nov. 6

Photo: Ford

Do you lead an active lifestyle? Are you so wholly and truly committed to aforesaid active lifestyle that you need a vehicle with the word active in its name? Well, if you’re a Ford fan in Europe who meets this set of parameters, you’re in luck! Ford this month announced that it is introducing an Active version of the EcoSport to the lineup on Nov. 6.

Coming Soon: The 2021 Ford F-150 launches this fall, and it’s bringing best-in-class power with it

Ford adds the EcoSport Active to the lineup in response to the popularity of its Fiesta Active and Focus Active. The automaker has sold over 55,000 of the former since it launched in 2018, and it says that 20 percent of all Focus vehicles sold in Europe through June were Active variants. The Transit and Custom ranges also recently got in on the fun with new Active variants.

As Ford of Europe Vice President of Marketing, Sales, & Service Roelant de Waard explains, the EcoSport is a natural choice to get the Active treatment.

“Customers tell us they love how EcoSport’s bold styling, practical interior, and versatility fits into their busy lives, so we’re excited to enhance the SUV with an Active version that delivers even more of those qualities,” said de Waard. “The EcoSport Active will be a new addition to the Active series that offers extra capability and rugged style for customers who want to take their outdoor adventures to the next level.”

You heard it here first: The Ford EcoSport Active will be an Active vehicle that’s active and great for active people.

Ford EcoSport Active is for active people who are active

In announcing the EcoSport Active, Ford cites a survey from the European Outdoor Group pointing to a love of the great outdoors among Europeans. Seventy percent of respondents said they look forward to outdoor activities, and 86 percent say that going outside and doing stuff is crucial for health and wellness.

Of course, the EcoSport Active fits right in here since it will offer an enhanced chassis, suspension, and steering as well as a limited-slip differential and other features focused on delivering superior control. Get ready, active people. The EcoBoost Active is coming Nov. 6. It promises to be a very active affair.

Also Ideal for Off-Roading: Three key features on the upcoming 2021 Ford Bronco you’re sure to love