Ford Leads Europe CV Sales for Sixth Year in 2020

Transit lineup delivered strong sale for Ford Europe in 2020

Photo: Ford

For the sixth consecutive year, Ford Motor Company is the No. 1 commercial vehicle brand across the 20 traditional European markets. With CV sales of 329,826 units for 2020, Ford of Europe took a commanding 14.6 percent share of the market — up 0.7 points from 2019. That’s an all-time full-year record for the Euro 20.

Ford was the top CV brand in 10 of its major European markets, including Turkey. With another strong year in the United Kingdom, the Blue Oval also achieved its 56th year of commercial vehicle leadership in Britain.

Ranger, Puma move big numbers

Another Ford vehicle that was dominant in terms of share is the Ranger, which commanded 34.9 percent of the market for the year. Ford’s SUV share totaled 39.1 percent of all passenger vehicles, up 8.1 percentage points from 2019. One of Ford’s bestselling vehicles in the Euro 20 was the Puma, which hit 118,298 vehicles delivered in its second full year of sales.

Roelant de Waard — Ford of Europe’s vice president of Marketing, Sales, and Service — says that these results show how Ford met the challenges of 2020 head-on.

“2020 was an unprecedented year and the pandemic is still affecting our business,” de Waard said. “Puma and Kuga are leading the charge on our SUV growth, and now our electrification plan is accelerating with the launch of the award-winning Mustang Mach-E that combines emotion with advanced all-electric technology.”

Ford’s top five markets for sales volume in 2020 were Britain (248,985 vehicles), Germany (240,399 vehicles), Italy (110,445 vehicles), France (83,385 vehicles), and Spain (54,183 vehicles). For share, the top markets were Britain (12.9 percent), Hungary (12.4 percent), Ireland (10.6 percent), Denmark (8.9 percent), and Finland (8.4 percent).

