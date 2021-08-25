No Comments

Ford Increasing F-150 Lightning Production Because of Crazy Demand

Demand for the 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning is driving increased production goals

Photo: Ford

The question of whether or not America is ready for an all-electric truck has been pretty thoroughly answered. A report published Monday revealed that Ford is doubling the original production target for its all-new F-150 Lightning because early demand is outstripping projected supply.

According to Reuters, sources familiar with Ford’s production plans revealed that production of the F-150 Lightning will double from 40,000 units to 80,000 units in 2024. That source told Reuters that Ford officials are “pleasantly surprised by the demand for the Lightning.” Seems like a bit of an understatement.

The report revealed Ford’s staggered production ramp-up for the all-new F-150 Lightning. After production launches next spring, Ford hopes to build 15,000 trucks in 2022. That number will jump to 55,000 in 2023, another source said, before increasing to the new 80,000-truck target in 2024.

Ford will spend an additional $850 million to boost production and meet demand, multiple sources told Reuters.

Ford planning second-gen F-150 Lightning for 2025

Sources also suggested that the Ford F-150 Lightning will enter its second generation in 2025, at which point annual production should hit almost 160,000. That truck, per AutoForecast Solutions, will be the first to use Ford’s TE1 BEV architecture for full-size trucks.

Customer demand for electric trucks will likely continue to depend on the development of EV infrastructure, including expanding access to charging stations. But Ford’s first-ever electric F-150 seems to prove that the demand is already there in full force.

Ford recently revealed that reservations for the 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning have surpassed 120,000. If Ford is able to convert these reservations into sales, that will mean that the first-gen F-150 Lightning is more or less spoken for through 2024.

When asked to comment on the report by Reuters, a Ford spokesperson said, “We are excited with customer demand for the F-150 Lightning and already have 120,000 customer reservations, and we will continue to look for ways to break constraints and meet customer demand.”

